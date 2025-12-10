The Brief Heavy rain and wind will push several Western Washington rivers to major flood stage Wednesday through Friday. Rivers like Skagit and Snohomish may reach record high crests, with a Wind Advisory in effect for gusts up to 45 mph. Rain will lighten Thursday, but showers continue into the weekend, with mild temperatures and rising snow levels.



The second round of heavy rain will send several area rivers over major flood stage Wednesday through Friday, bringing historic floods to some spots.

Here's a timeline of what to expect:

WEDNESDAY – ROUND TWO OF HEAVY RAIN AND WIND

Heavy rain will continue to fall on Wednesday during the daylight hours and it will finally weaken Wednesday night. 1 to 3 inches is possible in the Puget Sound lowlands, but some areas in the rain shadow of the Olympics will see much less. Western Whatcom County and Skagit County will see the most rainfall today in the lowlands. The Olympics and the Cascades will see 4 to 8 inches of rain. Several rivers will push into major flood stage Wednesday and Thursday, with some expected to crest at record high levels.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Breezy winds will continue through most of the day. Gusts could reach 40-45 mph in the central and south Puget Sound areas and on the Washington Coast. A Wind Advisory remains in effect.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

THURSDAY – MANY RIVERS CREST

Several Western Washington rivers will crest a second time to major flood stage on Thursday. While rain will lighten up considerably, showers will still be falling across Western Washington. The Skagit, Snohomish, Cedar, and Elwha rivers could reach record high crests.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

(FOX 13 Seattle)

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will briefly drop Thursday afternoon to around 4,000 feet. This could bring some light snow flurries to Stevens Pass northward.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Temperatures will stay mild and snow levels will climb above the passes. Light showers will pick up again Sunday.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

75-year-old woman attacked in Downtown Seattle, suspect arrested

Washington State Ferries seeks new owners for aging fleet castoffs

26 years later, family of abducted Tacoma toddler holds toy drive in her honor

Everett police chief retires, replacement to be appointed

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.