Flood Warning
until THU 10:15 AM PST, Whatcom County
46
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:09 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:27 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:07 PM PST until SAT 4:42 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:49 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:15 AM PST, Thurston County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:06 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:35 PM PST, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:01 PM PST until THU 6:42 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:54 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:44 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:17 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:05 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:47 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:55 PM PST until THU 6:33 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:10 PM PST until THU 7:03 PM PST, Skagit County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:40 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Skagit County, Whatcom County, Snohomish County, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:36 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:24 PM PST, Skagit County
Flood Warning
from WED 5:29 PM PST until SAT 4:15 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:43 PM PST, Pierce County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:51 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:24 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:01 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:11 PM PST, Pierce County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:28 PM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:31 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:09 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:53 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:46 PM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:10 PM PST until THU 12:15 AM PST, King County, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:27 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:59 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:36 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:47 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Pierce County, Cowlitz County, King County, King County, Grays Harbor County, Yakima County, Kittitas County, Benton County, Kittitas County, Yakima County, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:54 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:54 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:07 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:52 PM PST until SAT 2:07 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:53 PM PST until FRI 1:19 PM PST, Chelan County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 6:00 AM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County

Major river flooding expected through Friday across western WA

By and
Published  December 10, 2025 2:59pm PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle weather: Rain will continue Wednesday night

More rain Wednesday will increase the river levels again through Thursday and even early Friday.

The Brief

    • Heavy rain and wind will push several Western Washington rivers to major flood stage Wednesday through Friday.
    • Rivers like Skagit and Snohomish may reach record high crests, with a Wind Advisory in effect for gusts up to 45 mph.
    • Rain will lighten Thursday, but showers continue into the weekend, with mild temperatures and rising snow levels.

SEATTLE - The second round of heavy rain will send several area rivers over major flood stage Wednesday through Friday, bringing historic floods to some spots.

Here's a timeline of what to expect:

WEDNESDAY – ROUND TWO OF HEAVY RAIN AND WIND

Heavy rain will continue to fall on Wednesday during the daylight hours and it will finally weaken Wednesday night. 1 to 3 inches is possible in the Puget Sound lowlands, but some areas in the rain shadow of the Olympics will see much less. Western Whatcom County and Skagit County will see the most rainfall today in the lowlands. The Olympics and the Cascades will see 4 to 8 inches of rain. Several rivers will push into major flood stage Wednesday and Thursday, with some expected to crest at record high levels.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Breezy winds will continue through most of the day. Gusts could reach 40-45 mph in the central and south Puget Sound areas and on the Washington Coast. A Wind Advisory remains in effect.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

THURSDAY – MANY RIVERS CREST

Several Western Washington rivers will crest a second time to major flood stage on Thursday. While rain will lighten up considerably, showers will still be falling across Western Washington. The Skagit, Snohomish, Cedar, and Elwha rivers could reach record high crests.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

(FOX 13 Seattle)

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will briefly drop Thursday afternoon to around 4,000 feet. This could bring some light snow flurries to Stevens Pass northward.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Temperatures will stay mild and snow levels will climb above the passes. Light showers will pick up again Sunday.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologists Brian MacMillan and Abby Acone, and the National Weather Service.

WeatherWeather Forecast