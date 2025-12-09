Heavy rain Wednesday, WA river flooding expected

The Brief Heavy rains and strong winds are expected in Washington, with a Flood Watch in effect until Friday afternoon. Rivers like the Skagit and Snohomish may reach record heights, increasing flood risks. Residents should avoid driving through flooded roads and stay alert to changing conditions.



Another round of heavy rains moves into Washington as our second round of atmospheric moisture returns. Winds will pick up tonight into Wednesday, rivers will start rising again tomorrow, and we continue to watch for landslides.

River levels peaked Tuesday afternoon and will continue to decrease tonight. More rain tonight into Wednesday will increase the river levels again through Thursday and even early Friday. We are looking at numerous major flood stages, and several rivers, including the Skagit and Snohomish rivers to reach new record heights.

A Flood Watch and Flood Warnings remain in effect for a large majority of Western Washington's rivers. Please stay aware of your local waterways and never drive through flooded roads. The Flood Watch continues through Friday afternoon.

It will be a wet morning for the Puget Sound, especially north of Seattle. Heavy showers continue throughout the day Wednesday into Thursday.

A Wind Advisory starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Wednesday for wind gusts up to 40-45 mph.

Rain will continue Wednesday night into early Thursday, but drier skies return. Light showers will be around, but a lot less rain is expected. We will still be watching for high rivers and flooding through the end of the week.

