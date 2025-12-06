26 years later, family of abducted Tacoma toddler holds toy drive in her honor

Twenty-six years ago, Teekah Lewis was abducted from a bowling alley in Tacoma. She was just two years old and hasn’t been seen since.

"I was there with my family, and I thought it was a safe environment, and it was the biggest mistake of my life to bring my daughter here," Theresa Czapiewski, Teekah’s mom said.

She told FOX 13, Christmas was her daughter’s favorite holiday and this year, they decided to start doing things in her name, especially since they’ve now spent more than two-and-a-half decades of Christmases without her.

"It’s been rough, and it’s still rough, coming back here brings back a lot of emotions," Czapiewski said.

What was once a bowling alley, is now a Home Depot. On Saturday, the family held a toy drive in that very spot in Teekah’s honor. The toys will go to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, as well as to kids in need, all in Teekah’s name.

"I’m going to keep her name alive, not only for the community, but for myself and my daughters and my grandkids," Czapiewski said.

Teekah now has 16 nieces and nephews she’s never met, but who all know about her. Czapiewski’s hope is that when she’s no longer around, they will continue to fight for answers as to what happened to Teekah and hold this toy drive in her honor.

Saturday’s toy drive was the first of many to come, Czapiewski said.

"I want to honor my auntie because I never knew her, but I understand that she’s gone and we’re not going to stop until we find her," Teekah’s 11-year-old nephew TJ said.

He was there helping collect toys. "There’s kids out there that don’t have toys, and their families aren’t able to afford it, so we want to put a smile on their face so they can have a nice holiday," TJ said.

"Every child should have a smile on their face on Christmas morning like my grandkids do and Teekah did every Christmas," Czapiewski said.

The family is taking toy donations until Dec. 12 before delivering them on Dec. 16.

They’re also collecting blankets and warm clothing for those who are homeless. If you would like to donate, you can reach out to the family on their Facebook page.

