WA 'South Hill Rapist' Kevin Coe dies
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Kevin Coe, the man known as the "South Hill Rapist," has died. He was 78 years old.
The Federal Way Police Department said officers responded to a report of a medical emergency at an adult family home off 38th Place Southwest in Federal Way before 5:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, medics were already at the scene performing CPR on an unresponsive man, but despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.
Federal Way police identified the man as Kevin Coe, who is a Level 3 sex offender. He was living at the home following his release from McNeil Island in October.
Police believe Coe died of natural causes.
Who is Kevin Coe?
The backstory:
Coe was a prolific rapist in the late 70s and early 80s in Spokane's South Hill neighborhood. It is believed he may have raped as many as 32 victims, but he was ultimately only sentenced for four of them.
At the time, the State Supreme Court overturned several of his other convictions, arguing the victims had been hypnotized by the police.
Coe had been behind bars since 1985.
