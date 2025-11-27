Seattle Weather: Dry skies with sunshine Friday, highs in the low 50s

Another round of heavy to moderate rainfall moves into the Pacific Northwest for Thanksgiving Eve as a stronger frontal system moves onshore.

Another round of heavy to moderate rainfall moves into the Pacific Northwest for Thanksgiving Eve as a stronger frontal system moves onshore.

Moderate to heavy rainfall at times through this evening, along with gusty winds especially along the coast. Winds will continue to pick up through the overnight hours, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Moderate to heavy rainfall at times through this evening along with gusty winds especially along the coast.

High pressure builds in for Friday, which will lead to more sunshine and dry skies. Clouds will increase late Friday into Saturday morning.

High pressure builds in for Friday, which will lead to more sunshine and dry skies.

Friday we will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. It will be a nice November day!

Friday we will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. It will be a nice November day.

We will see more clouds as a weak system clips the Pacific Northwest on Saturday. We could see a light sprinkle pass by Saturday afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Sunsine and drier skies return Sunday with cooler mooring temperatures.