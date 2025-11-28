Seattle weather: Sunshine returns for Black Friday
SEATTLE - Drier weather is back for Black Friday and the holiday weekend.
We are done with the rain showers for a while around the greater Puget Sound area. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Friday with high temperatures in the low 50s.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
A weak system will push in from the northwest on Saturday, bringing more cloud cover to Western Washington and a chance for a few light showers on the northern Washington Coast and the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with overnight lows in the 30s and daytime high temperatures in the mid 40s.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
If you’re heading to the Seahawks game on Sunday, it will be cool, partly cloudy and dry.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
The next best chance for rain will be starting on Monday night into Tuesday. These showers look light and will bring some light snow to the mountain passes.
(FOX 13 Seattle)
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Thanksgiving holiday travel underway at SEA Airport, could be record-setting travel season nationwide
WA dirt biker falls down cliff during photograph, airlifted to Tacoma hospital
Person killed after falling onto barge in Duwamish River in Seattle
Pierce County, WA mom credits heart monitor for helping save her life from rare condition
Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's next mayor
‘Speechless’: Tacoma, WA aid group braces for SNAP surge as requirements tighten
How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.