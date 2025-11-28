Seattle weather: Sunshine returns for Black Friday

The Brief Drier weather returns to the greater Puget Sound area for Black Friday and the holiday weekend, bringing mostly sunny skies on Friday and cool, dry conditions for Sunday's Seahawks game. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s over the weekend with some increased cloud cover on Saturday, but the next chance for rain and mountain snow is not expected until Monday night.



Drier weather is back for Black Friday and the holiday weekend.

We are done with the rain showers for a while around the greater Puget Sound area. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Friday with high temperatures in the low 50s.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

A weak system will push in from the northwest on Saturday, bringing more cloud cover to Western Washington and a chance for a few light showers on the northern Washington Coast and the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with overnight lows in the 30s and daytime high temperatures in the mid 40s.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

If you’re heading to the Seahawks game on Sunday, it will be cool, partly cloudy and dry.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

The next best chance for rain will be starting on Monday night into Tuesday. These showers look light and will bring some light snow to the mountain passes.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

