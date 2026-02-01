FOX 13 Seattle announces 7-hour Super Bowl 2026 pregame show

The Brief FOX 13 Seattle will deliver seven straight hours of live pregame coverage on Super Bowl Sunday, featuring a massive roster of anchors and reporters live from Seattle and Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. FOX 13 Seattle sports Anchors Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston-Smith and Ethan McReynolds will be in the Bay Area all week, providing exclusive access to Seahawks arrivals, Opening Night festivities and daily team updates. From fan zones at the Moscone Center to local watch parties at Seattle's Rough & Tumble Pub, FOX 13 Seattle's coverage will follow the electrifying 12's through the game, concluding with a full postgame breakdown.



The Seattle Seahawks are officially headed to Super Bowl 2026, and FOX 13 Seattle is preparing to provide the most comprehensive coverage in the Pacific Northwest.

Beginning Sunday, Feb. 1, the FOX 13 sports team will be on the ground in California for an entire week of live reports, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes access leading up to the historic rematch against the New England Patriots.

The station’s coverage will feature Anchors Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston-Smith and Ethan McReynolds reporting live from the Bay Area. Fans can expect a deep dive into the Seahawks' journey, from their arrival in San Jose to the final whistle at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Keep reading to find out how to watch and stream live Seahawks vs. Patriots Super Bowl pregame coverage on FOX 13 Seattle.

Ernest Jones, #13 of the Seattle Seahawks, reacts after the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 25, 2026, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Live Super Bowl 2026 pregame coverage on FOX 13 Seattle

On Super Bowl Sunday, FOX 13 Seattle will deliver seven consecutive hours of live pregame coverage.

The marathon broadcast is designed to capture the energy in Seattle and Santa Clara.

Good Day Seattle Super Bowl Sunday morning lineup:

7 a.m.–9 a.m.: John Hopperstad, Mireya Garcia and Abby Acone kick off the Super Bowl 2026 morning on Good Day Seattle.

9 a.m.–1 p.m.: Bill Wixey, Erin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan and Adam Gehrke take the reins for the mid-day Super Bowl 2026 stretch.

1 p.m.–2 p.m.: Aaron Levine and Alyssa Charlston-Smith host a final pregame hour live from the field at Levi’s Stadium, with special live reporting from Ethan McReynolds.

Throughout the morning, Taylor Winkel, John Hopperstad and Mireya Garcia will report from various locations around Seattle to capture the 12th Man spirit. Ethan McReynolds and FOX 13 Seattle's NFL analyst Bryan Walters will also join Levine and Charlston-Smith in Santa Clara to provide final Xs and Os analysis.

FOX 13 Seattle post-game analysis, summary, breaking news

Once the game concludes, FOX 13 Seattle will remain live on the air to cover the aftermath.

FOX 13 Seattle Anchors David Rose and Sabirah Rayford will anchor FOX 13 Seattle live coverage, while the FOX 13 sports team provides immediate reactions from the field and the locker room in California.

Local reporting will continue with FOX 13 Seattle Reporters Franque Thompson, Shirah Matsuzawa and Jennifer Dowling stationed throughout Seattle.

Sports Anchor Lauren Helmbrecht will also provide a live look at the atmosphere from the Rough & Tumble Pub — one of Seattle's premier destinations for women, athletes and sports fans alike — and FOX 13 sports Anchors Curtis Crabtree and Chris Swanson will provide Seahawks vs. Patriots Super Bowl 2026 game highlights and commentary from the FOX 13 Seattle studios.

How to watch, stream FOX 13 Seattle Super Bowl 2026 pregame coverage

Whether you’re at home or on the go, you won't want to miss a minute of FOX 13 Seattle’s seven-hour Super Bowl 2026 pregame coverage.

Watch all the action on KZJO, FOX 13+, or stream it live on the FOX Local App for your connected TV, smartphone or tablet.

A week of all-access coverage on FOX 13 Seattle

The FOX 13 team will be stationed at the Super Bowl Media Center inside the Moscone Center West Building all week. This 24/7 hub serves as the nerve center for thousands of journalists and will host official press conferences with coaches and players throughout the week.

Key highlights of the week’s schedule:

Super Bowl Opening Night: A celebration at the San Jose Convention Center where fans can hear directly from Seahawks players in their only public appearance before the game.

The Pro Bowl Games: For the first time, the AFC vs. NFC flag football showdown moves to Super Bowl week, previewing elite athleticism ahead of the sport's Olympic debut.

Super Bowl Experience: An immersive football festival at the Moscone Center featuring autographs, interactive games and a display of all 59 Super Bowl rings.

