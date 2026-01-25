Seattle Seahawks to play New England Patriots in Super Bowl 2026

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams to win the NFC championship Sunday at Lumen Field, and earn a trip to Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Seattle capitalized on key offensive plays and defensive stops to secure its fourth NFC title and extend its postseason success at home. The Seahawks will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 2026 after New England defeated the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game earlier in the day.



The Seattle Seahawks are headed back to the Super Bowl.

Seattle defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 on Sunday at Lumen Field to win the NFC championship, earning the franchise’s first conference title since the 2014 season and a trip to Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Seahawks will face the New England Patriots, who defeated the Denver Broncos earlier Sunday in the AFC championship game.

Seattle improved to 16-3 this season and extended its winning streak to nine games, finishing the postseason undefeated at home.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks pulls in a one handed catch in front of Cobie Durant #14 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lumen Field on January 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks capitalize on key moments against Rams

The Seahawks built and protected their lead by taking advantage of field position, timely defensive stops and explosive plays in the passing game.

Quarterback Sam Darnold led Seattle’s offense with multiple scoring drives, spreading the ball to a group of receivers that included Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo and Rashid Shaheed. Seattle also benefited from short fields created by special teams and defensive pressure.

The Rams stayed within striking distance behind quarterback Matthew Stafford, who connected with Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams for several big plays. Los Angeles briefly pulled within one score late in the third quarter before Seattle answered to regain control.

Seattle’s defense forced punts, limited explosive runs and applied pressure at critical moments as the Seahawks closed out the win in the fourth quarter.

Seattle earns another home NFC championship victory

Sunday’s win marked the fourth time the Seahawks have hosted an NFC championship game — and the fourth time they have won one at Lumen Field.

Seattle previously defeated Carolina in the 2005 NFC championship, San Francisco in 2013 and Green Bay in 2014, with each victory sending the Seahawks to the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks earned home-field advantage this postseason after finishing as the NFC’s No. 1 seed, closing the regular season with a Week 18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Seahawks’ Super Bowl history resonates with Seattle fans

The Seahawks will be making their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Seattle reached the Super Bowl following the 2005, 2013 and 2014 seasons, winning its first championship in Super Bowl XLVIII with a victory over the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks returned the following season, falling to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

Sunday’s win sends Seattle back to the NFL’s biggest stage for the first time in more than a decade, a milestone moment for a franchise with deep postseason roots and a fan base that has seen multiple championship runs.

Seahawks vs Patriots in Super Bowl 2026

The Seahawks will face the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Patriots advanced by defeating the Broncos 10-7 in the AFC championship game, returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2018 season.

