Sam Darnold, Charles Cross off the injury report for Seattle Seahawks ahead of NFC championship

The Brief Sam Darnold and Charles Cross are both expected to play in the NFC championship despite being limited in practice with oblique and foot injuries, respectively. Robbie Ouzts (neck) and Josh Jones (knee) are questionable. Amari Kight (knee) is doubtful. George Holani and Elijah Arroyo were both activated from injured reserve. Zach Charbonnet (knee) and Bryce Cabeldue (knee) were played on injured reserve to open roster spots.



Quarterback Sam Darnold and left tackle Charles Cross are both expected to play in Sunday's NFC championship game for the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite being limited in practice throughout the week, both players were clear of a designation on the final injury report of the week as they'll be in the lineup against the Los Angeles Rams.

"(Sam) did great," head coach Mike Macdonald said. "Everything is going to plan, let's put it that way. He's going to play."

Darnold was limited throughout the week of work with the oblique injury he sustained a week ago in practice. Meanwhile, Cross was held out until Friday with a foot injury from Saturday night's win over the San Francisco 49ers.

"I feel good," Cross said of his injury. "... I feel like the week went really well. Just working with the athletic training staff, creating a plan and being ready for Sunday was the goal. I feel like we did it, and we executed that, so the plan is to go out and play Sunday."

Cross' injury might have been the more concerning of the two throughout the week because of what was going on around him. The only other two players to play left tackle this season for the team – Josh Jones and Amari Kight – were both out of practice with injuries as well. Jones returned to limited participation on Friday after being sidelined with a knee injury for the last two weeks. Kight also had a knee injury surface coming out of Saturday's win over the 49ers.

Jones is questionable to play for Seattle, while Kight is officially doubtful to play.

If neither player is an option, it does bring into question exactly what the depth option is behind Cross, who is obviously dealing with an injury of his own. Rookie Mason Richman has played just one offensive snap all season for Seattle, and undrafted rookie Logan Brown is on the practice squad.

It's certainly not the rosiest situation to be in for a conference championship game.

On the other hand, Darnold appears to be further along this week in his recovery from the oblique strain.

"Feeling really good," Darnold said on Friday. "Feeling really good this whole week. Feel like the process is going right along where it should be. Feel really good for Sunday."

Darnold said his pre-game routine will be similar to what he employed against the 49ers where he didn't come out onto the field for early warm-ups. Darnold threw to warm-up in the team's locker room before eventually coming out for the full team warm-up.

He's looking forward to playing again at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon.

"It's going to be incredible," Darnold said. "I don't know how you top last week, but I'm sure the 12s will. They always bring it for us so we're excited for them. … The 12s are really smart football fans. They understand when to be quiet and when to be really loud. I feel like some fan bases, sometimes they get loud when their team is on offense. Like if they make a big play they'll continue to cheer when the team is in the huddle. Our fans do a really good job of understanding when to actually make noise and when not to."

Fullback Robbie Ouzts is questionable to play due to a neck injury that kept him limited in practice all week. Macdonald said he doesn't need to see Ouzts go through a pre-game workout, and just deferred to his questionable listing when asked about his status.

George Holani, Elijah Arroyo activated from injured reserve.

Running back George Holani and tight end Elijah Arroyo were both activated from injured reserve and will be available for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Zach Charbonnet was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ACL team in his left knee in Saturday's win over the San Francisco 49ers, and rookie guard Bryce Cabeldue was also placed on injured reserve with a knee injury sustained this week.

Holani has been out since November with a hamstring injury sustained in the team's Week 12 win over the Tennessee Titans. He's been eligible to return to practice for the last few weeks, but the team elected not to bring him back to practice until now.

"Feels great to be back with the guys. It's been a while, so excited to get back out there," Holani said.

Holani has 22 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown in 11 games played this season, though he only saw offensive snaps in four of those games.

"George did great," Macdonald said. "All those guys that have been practicing to get ready to come back have done a great job."

Added Sam Darnold: "George is prepared. He's been preparing for this moment the whole season. He stepped up in a big way for us early on and even in the preseason made a lot of really good plays. So we have a ton of confidence in George not only with his ability to go out there and make plays, but how smart he is and how he can handle everything in the system."

Arroyo missed the final four games of the regular season due to a knee injury sustained in the team's 37-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons in early December. He has played in 13 games this season for Seattle, recording 15 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown.

"The things that he's done throughout the season is what he brings to the table. It's exciting that he's put himself in this position," Macdonald said.

Injury Report:

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

