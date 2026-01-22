Rams vs. Seahawks: Who will win in Seattle? The data behind the NFC championship

The Brief Advanced metrics from Pro Football Reference give the Seahawks a slight statistical edge over the Rams heading into Sunday's NFC Championship game. Seattle ranks as the NFL's top defense this season and owns the second-highest overall rating in franchise history. The Rams feature the league's highest-rated offense, setting up a top defense vs. top offense matchup.



As the Seattle Seahawks prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday for the NFC championship game, advanced metrics suggest the matchup is as close as it appears — with a slight statistical edge for Seattle.

Keep reading to learn what data from Pro Football Reference says, and which team is favored to win.

By the numbers:

According to data from Pro Football Reference, the Seahawks rank among the league's top teams this season using the site's "simple rating system," which measures overall team strength by factoring in offensive and defensive performance, strength of schedule, margin of victory, points scored and allowed and home and road results.

The Seahawks are rated as the league's top defense and the No. 3 offense. Their offensive rating of 6.2 is the highest in franchise history, while the defense carries a 6.7 rating.

Seattle's overall rating stands at 12.8, the second-highest season rating in team history.

Josaiah Stewart, #10 of the Los Angeles Rams, pressures Sam Darnold, #14 of the Seattle Seahawks, during the second quarter at Lumen Field on Dec. 18, 2025, in Seattle, Wash. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Is the Seahawks' Dark Side defense better than the Legion of Boom-era defense?

According to the numbers, the Legion of Boom-era Seahawks posted defensive ratings of 7.7 in 2012; 8.9 during the Super Bowl-winning 2013 season; and 7.1 in 2014. The 2013 team remains the highest-rated Seahawks squad ever, with a 13.0 overall rating.

The Seahawks' 2025 Dark Side defense, with a 6.7 rating and a 12.8 overall score, ranks just behind the 2013 championship team, according to Pro Football Reference data.

Where do the Los Angeles Rams rank compared to the Seattle Seahawks?

The Rams enter the championship matchup with an overall rating of 12.5.

Los Angeles boasts the highest-rated offense in the NFL this season at 8.7, a higher offensive mark than the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl-winning team. The Rams' defense is rated at 3.9, above league average but well below Seattle's defensive ranking.

Seattle also holds a slight edge in margin of victory, 11.2 to the Rams' 10.1, consistent with the Seahawks' status as the conference's top seed and division champion.

Defense vs. offense could decide Rams vs Seahawks NFC championship

Based on the ratings, analysts who subscribe to the belief that defense wins championships would give Seattle a narrow advantage heading into Sunday's NFC Championship game.

The Source: Information in this story comes from data from Pro Football Reference and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

