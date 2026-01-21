NFC Championship Game: Seahawks vs. Rams preview

The Brief The Seahawks host the Rams in the NFC Championship this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Lumen Field, a tiebreaker for the two rivals who split their regular-season series 1–1. Seattle features the NFL's #1 scoring defense (17.2 PPG) led by linebacker Ernest Jones IV, while the Rams boast the #1 scoring offense (30.5 PPG) led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Puka Nacua. Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the league with 1,793 receiving yards this season, though the team will be without running back Zach Charbonnet, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the divisional round.



In many ways, Sunday's face-off between the Seattle Seahawks and the LA Rams is a battle of the league's best offense against the league's best defense.

The Rams' offense has been elite — ranked #1 in offensive points per game (PPG) and total yards per game (YPG). They have the best passing offense, putting up 261 yards a game, but their rushing game was ranked #16, with 126 yards a game.

The Hawks' defense led the league for the fewest points allowed a game, with 17.2. They ranked #1 in passing yardage, and #6 in rushing yards. The Hawks' defense was highly efficient, ranking as the best in the NFL by the "Defense-adjusted Value Over Average" (DVOA) metric, a performance measure that adjusts for the opponent and game situation. They allowed the league's lowest yards-per-carry average (3.7) and the second-fewest yards per play (5.1).

But in the two previous meetings between the Hawks and Rams, LA threw for 293 passing yards, and ran for 129 yards a game, higher than their season average.

Seahawks vs. Rams by stats

The other side:

On the other side of the ball, the Seahawks' offense was one of the best in the league, ranking #3 in points per game, and the top 10 in rushing and passing yards per game. Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the league with almost 1,800 receiving yards and ten touchdowns.

The Rams have not been great against the pass, ranking 19th in passing yards, but number ten in points allowed and rushing yards per game.

In the two previous meetings against the Rams, the Hawks have run the ball well, averaging 145 yards on the ground. They have also exceeded their season average through the air, throwing for 259 yards a game.

Seahawks defense against Rams offense

By the numbers:

The Rams rank #1 in offensive PPG and total YPG, #1 passing offense (261 YPG), #16 rushing offense (126.6 YPG).

Seahawks rank #1 in scoring defense (17.2 PPG), #6 in YPG allowed (193.9), #1 DVOA (3.7 average yards per carry, 5.1 yards per play).

LA's offense in their two games against Seattle this season: 293 passing YPG, 129 rushing YPG.

Seahawks offense: #3 in PPG (28.4), #7 in YPG (228 passing, 123 rushing YPG).

Smith-Njigba: 1,791 receiving yards (#1), 119 receptions, 10 touchdowns and a 35.8% target share which leads the league.

Rams defense: #10 in PPG allowed (20.4), #17 in yards per game (325), #19 passing YPG (216), #10 rushing YPG (110.8).

Seattle offense vs. LA in their two games this season: averaged 145 rushing, 259 passing YPG.

