Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices

Though fans celebrated a resounding Seahawks win against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, getting to the game itself caused some frustration among fans driving to the Lumen Field game.

Some spectators noticed parking rates in excess of $100 for event parking on Jan. 17. One Reddit user posted a sign showing a $110 rate. This sparked debate on the platform about transportation in Seattle. The post captioned "insane prices" gained thousands of upvotes overnight.

Reddit user Arctis_Tor posts image showing a sign for parking rates outside Seahawks' NFC divisional game on Jan. 17, 2025

Users chimed in to talk about public transit, their favorite parking alternatives around town, and the fear of prices surging during the FIFA World Cup in Seattle this summer. Sound Transit officials kept a close eye on New Year's Eve packed light rail traffic as they prepare for increased soccer-related ridership.

What they're saying:

"$200 parking incoming for World Cup," "should be illegal," and "that's offensive….ain't no way" were included in the comment section of the post on Reddit.

However, others were also quick to point out the light rail's now $3 flat fee for rides across the region. Barkingbarber, for example, echoed the price, saying, "public transit is only 3 bucks." "Why people insist on driving instead of taking public transit to/from an event is beyond me," noted another user.

The other side:

While some noted the price-gouging, many commenters were also quick to suggest instead taking the city's expanding Link light rail system.

User smost15 continued, advocating for either bus or light rail transit instead of driving. "Take a Rapid Ride/Light Rail or try to park by one, it's the best!"

