Man with DOC escape warrant tied to murder conviction arrested in Tukwila, WA

The Brief A man with a Department of Corrections escape warrant for a murder conviction was arrested in Tukwila. Police said he was located while an officer was checking a transient encampment.



A 57-year-old man with a Department of Corrections escape warrant for a first-degree murder conviction was arrested in Tukwila on Wednesday.

(Tukwila Police Department)

According to the Tukwila Police Department, the man was located while an officer was checking a transient encampment. The TPD said the officer was in his second week of field training.

What they're saying:

"Officer Wright, our new lateral officer and goat whisperer started his second week of field training this week," the department wrote on Facebook.

The warrant was issued by the Washington State Department of Corrections. Police said the Department of Corrections escape warrants are typically issued when a person fails to abide by the conditions of release from prison or fails to check in as required.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Tukwila Police Department.

