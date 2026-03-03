Family shot during WA domestic violence incident, suspect killed by police

The Brief An Algona man in his late 30s was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning after he allegedly shot a 14-year-old boy and a woman during a domestic violence incident. The teenage victim is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center, while the suspect's gunfire also forced local lockdowns at a nearby school and City Hall. A rifle was recovered at the scene, and the Valley Independent Investigative Team is now reviewing the shooting involving officers from both Algona and Pacific.



A man is dead after he was shot by police during a domestic violence incident in Algona on Tuesday morning.

Police said the man shot two of his family members who are now in the hospital. One of them is a teen boy in critical condition, according to Algona police and Harborview Medical Center officials.

FOX 13 Seattle talked with witnesses who saw and heard the situation unfold.

What they're saying:

The scene was incredibly volatile. A nearby school and City Hall were on lockdown. Family members were emotional and just feet from yellow crime tape.

Meanwhile, police worked to piece together what happened.

"I got on the phone, maybe 10 seconds after I heard the first shot," said Fernando Rubio, a witness who works nearby.

Gunshots, a man dressed in black from head to toe carrying a rifle, and calls to 911 — that's how Rubio described the troubling scene inside and outside of a home in Algona Tuesday morning.

"We're not talking rapid fire shots. It's shot, you know, every, what — pop... pop... pop... pop," he said.

Rubio and his coworkers nearby yelled out, "Shots fired!" and he said that got the shooter's attention when he was outside.

"He hears us, and then he points his rifle in our direction. That's when we scrambled," Rubio said.

He doesn't know if any shots were fired their way.

Local perspective:

There is damage at the home, including at least one shattered window potentially from the gunfire.

Algona Police Chief James Schrimpsher said two officers from the Algona Police Department and a Pacific Police Department officer responded to the home at the corner of Milwaukee Boulevard North and Fifth Avenue Northeast at about 9 a.m. for a domestic violence situation with a gun being fired.

"This is something that doesn't happen every day in the City of Algona," he said.

On the scene, he told FOX 13 Seattle the Pacific police officer was face-to-face with the armed suspect, described as a man in his late-30s, and shot him.

He died on the scene despite efforts to save him, according to police.

Schrimpsher said a rifle was recovered.

"Some of the most violent calls that officers go on and the most are domestic violence calls," he said.

Schrimpsher said the suspect shot two family members: a 14-year-old boy and a woman.

They were rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

Hospital officials told FOX 13 Seattle the teen is in critical condition and the woman is in satisfactory condition.

It's unclear if they all live in the home.

Rubio said he helped guide some of the family to safety at a nearby 7-Eleven. He likely won't forget this day any time soon.

"Shock. Shock. I mean there was no words. They didn't speak any words. There was no yelling," Rubio said.

We asked Algona police if they had been called to the home for any issues prior to this shooting. The chief told us the family is "not familiar" to them.

Officials said the Valley Independent Investigative Team is reviewing what happened. At this point, the Algona police chief said it has not been determined if or when officers may be placed on administrative leave.

FOX 13 Seattle also contacted the Pacific Police Department for information about whether the officer involved may be placed on administrative leave. We have not yet heard back.

