Seattle’s ‘Summer of Soccer’: Sound Transit adding late-night service

The Brief Increased Service: Link light rail will run every 8 minutes until 1 a.m. on match days, with extra Sounder and T Line trains added for fans. New Connections: Starting March 28, the 2 Line will connect Redmond to Lynnwood via Seattle, alongside new overnight bus service from Sea-Tac Airport. Easier Payments: Transit riders can now use any contactless debit or credit card to pay fares via the newly launched "tap-to-pay" system.



Sound Transit is preparing for a massive influx of visitors this summer, announcing a comprehensive service plan to transport fans during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The agency will increase light rail frequency, add special Sounder trains, and deploy additional staff to handle the tournament crowds.

The expansion comes on the heels of major regional transit milestones. Last month, ORCA announced a "tap-to-pay" feature, allowing riders to use contactless credit or debit cards for fares.

A four-car light rail vehicle (LRV) crosses the I-90 floating bridge during Crosslake livewire testing on October 8, 2025. (Sound Transit)

On Mar. 28, the 2 Line will begin crossing Lake Washington to connect Redmond and Lynnwood via downtown Seattle, and a new overnight ST Express bus route will begin operating between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and downtown.

Navigating the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament

To manage foot traffic, officials are encouraging fans to use specific stations based on their point of origin:

From the North: Use Pioneer Square Station.

From the South: Use Stadium Station.

From the East (and ADA passengers): Use International District/Chinatown Station.

Additional security and Sound Transit personnel will be stationed throughout the system to assist passengers. Despite the extra service, officials warned that trains will likely be crowded during peak hours.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 15: General view inside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group B match between Botafogo FR and Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on June 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner - FIFA/FIFA Expand

Tips for Seattle transit riders

Sound Transit recommends that passengers sign up for service alerts and spread out on platforms, noting that the first and last cars of trains are often less crowded.

Fans are also encouraged to arrive at the stadium early. Gates open three hours before kickoff.

Sound Transit service details by line

Link Light Rail

On all game days, the 1 Line and 2 Line will run trains every eight minutes throughout the day until 1 a.m. This increased frequency will result in a train arriving every four minutes within the downtown Seattle core.

T Line

Tacoma’s T Line will maintain 12-minute frequencies on game days. Service will be extended for evening matches to ensure transfers for Sounder passengers at the Tacoma Dome Station.

Sounder Service

Sound Transit will add "game trains" and adjust existing schedules for the six World Cup matches. Commuters are urged to check updated timetables as regular trips may be affected.

Match Day Highlights:

June 15, 19, and 24 (Noon matches): Special trains depart Everett at 9:45 a.m. and Lakewood at 9:26 a.m. Return trains to Everett depart 60 minutes after the match.

June 26 (8 p.m. match): Special trains depart Everett at 5:45 p.m. and Lakewood at 5:16 p.m. Return trains depart approximately 11 p.m.

July 1 (1 p.m. match): Special trains depart Everett at 10:45 a.m. and Lakewood at 10:11 a.m. The return train to Everett departs one hour after the match, at approximately 4 p.m.

July 6 (5 p.m. match): Special trains depart Everett at 2:20 p.m. and Lakewood at 2:26 p.m.

Seattle light rail packed on NYE

Adjusting light rail maintenance

To ensure reliability, Sound Transit is pausing all non-essential work on the 1 and 2 Lines that could cause disruptions. Specialized technicians for elevators and escalators will be on standby for rapid repairs.

The agency is also partnering with neighborhood organizations in Pioneer Square and the International District to provide visitor information and encourage fans to explore local businesses.

Fans can find the full schedules and tournament-specific transit details on the Soccer Tournament Soccer Tournament page.

Link 2 light rail departing from Bellevue ((File / FOX 13))

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

5 dead after stabbing, police shooting at WA home

WA leaders divided over Trump's State of the Union address

New report shows more Latinos without criminal histories being detained under Trump

Everett CEO says Trump tariff turmoil strains international competition

WA lawmakers review duplicate sign-ons on millionaires tax bill

Seattle unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup fan celebration sites

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.