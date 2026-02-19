ORCA launching contactless 'Tap to Pay' for light rail, buses in WA. Here's when

The Brief ORCA is launching a new Tap to Pay feature on Feb. 23 across participating Puget Sound transit systems. Riders can use contactless credit or debit cards, or digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, at ORCA card readers. While convenient, Tap to Pay only charges standard adult fares; riders eligible for reduced rates should stick to their ORCA cards.



Navigating transit in the Puget Sound area is about to get a lot more digital and convenient.

Starting Feb. 23, ORCA and Sound Transit will officially launch a "Tap to Pay" feature, allowing riders to pay for fares using contactless credit and debit cards or digital wallets. The feature will be available on buses, trains and ferries that accept ORCA.

The update means commuters will no longer need a physical ORCA card to board most buses and light rail. Instead, riders can use contactless Visa, Mastercard, Discover, or American Express cards, as well as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

Passengers demonstrate open payments with credit cards and phones to pay transit fares on the ORCA system on December 16, 2025. (ORCA)

Streamlining transit for locals, visitors

The rollout comes as the region prepares for a surge in international tourism ahead of several major events scheduled for 2026, including FIFA World Cup events at Lumen Field. Officials say the goal is to remove barriers for occasional riders and tourists who may not own a regional transit card.

"The addition of Tap to Pay is a major milestone for transit in King County," said King County Executive Girmay Zahilay. "It brings our system into the modern era and makes everyday trips more convenient for riders while opening the door for more people to choose transit. As we prepare to welcome the world to our region this summer, visitors will be able to explore King County with the same seamless experience."

Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine echoed the sentiment, noting that the convenience is aimed at making public transit an "easier choice" for the public.

Metro fare enforcement officers demonstrate the use of open payment at Metro’s Central Base operations on Dec, 30. 2025. (ORCA)

How Tap to Pay works on ORCA readers

To use the new system, riders simply tap their contactless card or smart device on any ORCA card reader. While the feature offers a new level of convenience, there are several key details for riders to keep in mind:

Standard adult fares only: Tap to Pay users will be charged a standard adult fare.

Transfers: Riders using credit or debit cards will still receive the standard ORCA two-hour transfer window. Just be sure to tap the same card.

One rider per card: Users cannot pay for groups or multiple people with a single card or device; every rider must have their own payment method.

Card clash: Transit officials recommend removing physical cards from wallets before tapping to avoid "card clash," which could result in the wrong card being charged or a tap failure.

For Apple Pay users with "Express Mode" enabled, the system allows for tapping an iPhone or Apple Watch without needing to unlock or wake the device.

Passengers demonstrate open payments with credit cards and phones to pay transit fares on the ORCA system on December 16, 2025. (ORCA)

Where can't I use Tap to Pay?

While the feature covers the majority of the region’s transit, it is not yet universal. Contactless credit and debit payments through the ORCA system are not currently accepted on:

Washington State Ferries

Seattle Monorail

King County Metro DART, Metro Flex, or Community Vans

Community Transit DART or Zip Shuttle

Pierce Transit SHUTTLE or Runner

Everett Transit Paratransit

How do fare inspections work?

Riders who use Tap to Pay may be subject to fare inspection on some services. Fare inspectors will not scan credit or debit cards but will ask riders to provide the last four digits of the card used to confirm payment.

Passengers demonstrate open payments with credit cards and phones to pay transit fares on the ORCA system on December 16, 2025. (ORCA)

Coming soon to other transit agencies

Officials noted that Tap to Pay is expected to arrive soon for the King County Water Taxi and Kitsap Transit foot and fast ferries.

Riders who qualify for reduced fares—including seniors, youth, and ORCA LIFT participants—are encouraged to continue using their specific ORCA cards to receive their discounts, as Tap to Pay only processes full-priced adult fares.

The Tap to Pay feature launches Feb. 23 across participating transit systems that use ORCA.

More information can be found on the Sound Transit and ORCA websites.

