Overnight bus service coming to Seattle airport

Passengers will be able to bus to and from the airport with a new overnight Sound Transit service.

A pilot program will go into effect in March ahead of the busy global event, 2026 FIFA World Cup. "This overnight pilot will ensure 24 – hour transit access from Seattle to the airport," said Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine.

When the overnight SEA Airport bus service will run

Beginning Mar. 28, passengers will be able to take the buses every 30 minutes between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. Buses will serve SeaTac/Airport and Tukwila International Boulevard.

They will also make the following stops while running express to Downtown Seattle:

SODO

Stadium

International District / Chinatown

Pioneer Square

Symphony

Westlake

What they're saying:

"While our proposed regional overnight bus network is still in development, adding this pilot now provides expanded flexibility for airport passengers and employees as we prepare to welcome the world during the FIFA World Cup," said a representative for Sound Transit.

