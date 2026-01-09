Seattle light rail across Lake Washington nearing simulated service phase

Passengers will now get their first chances to cross Lake Washington on Seattle's Link light rail, Sound Transit's expansion committee announced on Friday.

Pre-revenue service for the expanded 2 Line is now underway. This means drivers and residents will begin to notice more trains moving across the lake connection in preparation for a full opening in Spring.

"This final segment completes a generational investment and reflects years of bold action and vision from so many. We’re working to confirm a specific spring opening date and will share it as soon as it’s set. Stay tuned!"

What's next:

Beginning next month, simulated service will begin for riders, according to King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci.

During this phase, riders traveling between the International District/Chinatown station and Lynnwood station will cross the I-90 floating bridge on these trains.

Once the connection opens, Balducci says that Sound Transit will be able to provide four-minute headway on the light rail for the central part of the system during peak service. She spoke about the significance of the near opening of the line.

Mercer Island Sound Transit Link light rail 2 Line testing (King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci)

What they're saying:

"This final segment completes a generational investment and reflects years of bold action and vision from so many. We’re working to confirm a specific spring opening date and will share it as soon as it’s set. Stay tuned!"

Following weeks of this simulated service period, a full grand opening will take place for the Crosslake Connection, increasing the 2 line by more than 20 miles.

Passengers will be able to board at the new stations at Mercer Island and Judkins Park with the full opening of the new segment.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson talks homelessness, police tensions and World Cup countdown

Seattle leaders combat 'misinformation', say open-air drug use still means arrests

Here's everything to know about the 2026 Super Bowl

Seattle ranks as the best US city for keeping New Year's resolutions in 2026, data shows

WA trooper struck, injured in multi-car crash on SR 512

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.