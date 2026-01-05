The Brief WalletHub ranked 182 U.S. cities to identify where residents are most likely to keep their New Year’s resolutions in 2026. Seattle topped the list, followed by Scottsdale and Irvine, due to strong health, financial and lifestyle indicators. The study found that access to exercise options, economic stability and healthy environments can significantly improve the odds of sticking to personal goals.



Making New Year’s resolutions is easy. Following through on them is not. While personal discipline plays a role, where you live may have more influence on your success than you think.

Neha Doshi trains with Fitness Instructor Dennis Guerrero during a Life Outside the Box (LOTB) workout on October 22, 2021 in Long Beach, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Expand

To identify where Americans are most likely to stick to their goals in 2026, WalletHub analyzed more than 180 U.S. cities across 57 indicators tied to self-improvement, including access to exercise opportunities, income growth and local employment prospects.

Methodology:

To identify the best cities for keeping New Year’s resolutions, WalletHub evaluated 182 U.S. cities — including the 150 most populous nationwide and at least two of the largest cities in each state — across five broad categories: health, financial, school and work, bad habits, and relationships.

Those categories were assessed using 57 weighted metrics, each scored on a 100-point scale, with higher scores reflecting more favorable conditions for achieving personal goals. Some data points were available only at the state level, while others were adjusted using the square root of a city’s population to prevent minor size differences from skewing results.

Each city’s final ranking was based on a weighted average of all metrics. The analysis focused solely on city proper boundaries, excluding surrounding metropolitan areas.

What they're saying:

"Everyone has probably failed to keep a New Year’s resolution at one point, whether it’s losing weight, spending less money, quitting a vice or keeping up with a new hobby," WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo said in an online release. "The pressures of inflation, the busyness of everyday life, and the stress of the current news cycle certainly don’t help."

"Living in the right city can do wonders for resolutions, though. For example, cities with good access to healthy food and exercise opportunities can make it much easier for people to improve their health. Cities with strong economies and good job markets can expedite finding a better career or improving your income. Finding out what your city excels in can help you set an achievable goal."

Dig deeper:

Top 5 Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions

Seattle, WA Scottsdale, AZ Irvine, CA Atlanta, GA Salt Lake City, UT

Seattle

Seattle ranks first among U.S. cities for keeping New Year’s resolutions, driven largely by strong health and financial indicators. The city has the lowest share of physically inactive adults, one of the nation’s lowest obesity rates and high access to healthy food and exercise options.

Seattle also performs well financially, with low levels of consumer debt, the second-lowest rate of delinquent debt payments and one of the highest median credit scores nationwide. It also has the lowest percentage of adults who smoke regularly.

Downtown Seattle city skyline from the Puget Sound. (Photo by: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scottsdale places second, bolstered by abundant fitness facilities and strong economic conditions. The city ranks among the lowest for physical inactivity and offers high median household income and low unemployment, supporting both health and career-related resolutions.

Scottsdale also performs well on lifestyle measures, including relatively low rates of smoking and insufficient sleep.

Irvine, Calif.

Irvine ranks third, standing out for residents’ financial stability and healthy lifestyles. The city has some of the lowest levels of personal debt and among the highest median credit scores and incomes in the country.

Irvine also posts one of the lowest obesity rates nationwide, aided by near-universal access to parks and fitness facilities.

It further ranks among the best cities for limiting smoking and binge drinking.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a WalletHub analysis that evaluated 182 U.S. cities using 57 data points related to health, finances, work, lifestyle habits and relationships. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

