New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Several new laws in Washington state will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026, impacting workers, consumers and businesses.

Following the 2025 legislative session in Olympia, these laws include a range of topics, including an increase on the price of plastic grocery bags to cannabis licenses to employee/employer rights across the state line.

Keep reading to learn more about the new laws going into effect in Washington on Jan. 1, and how they may impact you.

WA's new workplace and employee rights laws

Expanded protections under Paid Family and Medical Leave (HB 1213)

Starting in 2026, workers will receive job protection after 180 days on the job, instead of the current requirement of 12 months and 1,250 hours worked. The law also lowers the employer size threshold for those protections. In 2025, the current threshold is at 50 employees. In 2026, that number will go to 25 workers, 15 workers in 2027 and eight in 2028.

The measure also aims to prevent employees from taking separate blocks of protected leave under both the federal Family and Medical Leave Act and the state program. The update creates a process that allows employers to count FMLA leave at the same time as state PFML for job-protection purposes. State officials are expected to release guidance on notice requirements by late 2025.

Updated Safety Standards for Isolated employees (HB 1524)

On Jan. 1, 2026, Washington will strengthen safety rules for employees who work alone. The law applies to hotels, motels, retail stores, security firms and property service companies that have at least one isolated worker, such as a janitor, housekeeper or security guard.

The update expands what counts as an "isolated" work situation and adds new requirements for panic buttons, including training and recordkeeping. Employers who break the rules can face fines of up to $1,000 for a willful violation and up to $10,000 for repeated violations.

Updated workplace violence laws in healthcare settings (HB 1162)

Under this new Washington state law, healthcare facilities will be legally required to promptly investigate all incidents of workplace violence, rather than reviewing them on a periodic basis. Facilities will be required to annually update their workplace violence prevention plan based on data and incident analysis, implement safety improvements and report to their safety or workplace-violence committees.

Expanded leave rights for employees affected by hate crimes (SB 5101)

Beginning in 2026, workers in Washington who are victims of hate crimes will be allowed protected time off under both the state's paid sick leave law and its domestic violence leave law. The change adds "safety accommodations," such as time to seek help or recover when the crime involves conduct covered by the state's hate-crime statute. This includes offenses carried out online. Employers will be barred from retaliating or discriminating against employees who use this protected leave.

Updated unemployment benefits eligibility for workers affected by strikes and lockouts (SB 5041)

Beginning in 2026, Washington will limit unemployment benefits for workers who lose work because of a strike. Striking employees will be ineligible for benefits until either the second Sunday after the strike begins or the day the strike ends. After that, they may receive up to six weeks of benefits following the standard one-week waiting period, unless the strike is later ruled unlawful, in which case the benefits must be repaid.

Workers must also repay any benefits that overlap with retroactive wages they receive. For employers, any benefits paid to striking workers will be charged only to that employer's experience rating, but businesses may be able to lower their unemployment tax rate by making a voluntary contribution to the state trust fund if they qualify under SB 5041.

WA's new tax, fees, business regulation laws

WA's new luxury vehicle tax law (ESSB 5801)

The law creates two luxury taxes on high-value vehicles and noncommercial aircraft beginning Jan. 1, 2026, including an 8% tax on the portion of a vehicle’s sale, lease or transfer price above $100,000. Commercial vehicles and those weighing more than 10,000 pounds — except motor homes — are exempt.

WA's new B&O surtax/surcharge on very large businesses

A 0.5% temporary surcharge will apply to taxpayers with taxable income over $250 million from Jan. 1, 2026, to December 30, 2029, per the Washington State Legislature page.

Washington will also increase the business and occupation (B&O) tax rate for manufacturing, retailing, and wholesaling to 0.5% starting Jan. 1, 2027, and adjust other rate categories. Beginning Oct. 1, 2025, the B&O tax rate for services rose for businesses with gross receipts over $1 million.

The surcharge on financial institutions went into effect at 1.5% starting Oct. 1, 2025, and the advanced computing surcharge will rise to 7.5% with a $75 million annual cap beginning Jan. 1. The legislation also clarifies the B&O tax deduction for investment income.

Other Tobacco Product Tax expansion

Senate Bill 5814 will expand the definition of tobacco products in order to categorize them under the Other Tobacco Tax. Beginning on Jan. 1, this tax will also apply to products containing nicotine, whether they are produced from tobacco or synthetically.

The OTP tax is in addition to retail sales and use, B&O, and "litter taxes" that may apply, according to Alvarez & Marsal.

New consumer, public policy laws in WA

Plastic carryout bag fee changes

Starting Jan. 1, Washington will increase the minimum cost of plastic film carryout bags at restaurants and retailers from 8 cents to 12 cents per bag, as part of a 2020 law aimed at reducing single-use plastics. The law encourages shoppers to bring their own bags, while the minimum charge for paper carryout bags will remain at 8 cents.

Implemented in 2021, Washington's single-use plastic bag ban prohibits thin, .5 mil disposable plastic bags and sets standards for thicker, 2.25 mil reusable plastic film bags. Additionally, the law mandates that both plastic and paper carryout bags contain at least 40% recycled content.

Retail and consumer protections

New statutes going into effect next month will include the following:

Service Contracts

Solicited Real Estate

Sodium Nitrite

Medical Cannabis Database

Alcohol Service in Public

Insurance/Affordable Units

Liquor Food Service Options

Wine & Spirit Sales Limits

Liquor Permits & Licensing

Manufactured Homes/Organizations Sale

Disability Insurer Filings

Cannabis Advertising

Insurance Statutes

Cannabis Industry Agreements

Reports of Fire Losses

Medical Debt

Mobility Equipment Repair

Bail Bond Agents/Immigration

Automobile Insurance

Full information is available through the 2025 Washington Legislative session review.

New minimum wage in WA in 2026

The minimum wage for Washington will increase in 2026.

Right now, for 2025, the minimum wage sits at $16.66, one of the highest in the nation. In 2026, that number will rise to $17.13, beginning on Jan. 1.

Employers must update payroll and notice postings per Washington Labor & Industries.

