Driver fleeing police hits family of four in Puyallup, WA

A 4-year-old is in critical condition and three other family members are hospitalized after a man fleeing police ran a red light on Sunday morning.

Timeline:

Just before 10 a.m., police attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in a business parking lot. This is when the suspect fled the scene, according to Puyallup Police. Officers did not initiate a chase.

Within a few minutes, authorities received calls about a crash at the intersection of 31st Avenue SW and State Route 512. Once there, Puyallup law enforcement discovered the vehicle that caused the crash was the same one officers tried to investigate.

Multi-car crash site at 31st Avenue SW in Puyallup

The suspect allegedly drove through a red light while fleeing officers and crashed into a car attempting a legal left turn. The 31st Ave. overpass remained closed for hours on Sunday.

Inside the victim's car was a family of four. All four were hospitalized. One of the children, a 4-year-old, was in critical condition at the time of reporting.

Additionally, the 21-year-old suspect from Graham was hospitalized with injuries where he remains under investigation.

PPD reports the Metro Cities Major Collision Response Team responded to the scene for an in-depth investigation.

