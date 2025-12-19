Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Yakima County
12
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:13 AM PST until FRI 12:07 PM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM PST until SAT 8:17 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:26 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:52 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lewis County, King County, Pierce County, King County, Pierce County, King County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:02 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:15 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:21 PM PST, Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Thurston County, Pierce County, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, King County

2.5-magnitude earthquake measured near Ashford, WA

By
Published  December 19, 2025 8:43am PST
Earthquakes
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • A 2.5-magnitude earthquake hit near Ashford, Washington on Thursday evening.
    • Seismologists say the quake happened at around 7:32 p.m.
    • While many variables are involved, damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Seismologists measured a 2.5-magnitude earthquake near Ashford, Washington on Thursday evening. 

Seismologists measured a 2.5-magnitude earthquake near Ashford, Washington on Thursday evening.

The yellow star near Mount Rainier indicates the epicenter of the 2.5-magnitude earthquake. (USGS)

By the numbers:

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at a depth of about 4.5 miles about 10 miles northeast of Ashford at around 7:32 p.m.

There were no reports of damage or injuries. While many variables are involved, geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake’s magnitude exceeds 4 or 5. 

What you can do:

Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it on the agency’s website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

75-year-old woman attacked in Downtown Seattle, suspect arrested

Washington State Ferries seeks new owners for aging fleet castoffs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

EarthquakesWashingtonPierce County