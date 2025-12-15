2.9-magnitude earthquake felt near Concrete, WA

The Brief A small 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook near Concrete, Washington Monday morning. The quake struck just before 8:30 a.m. As of 9:16 a.m., 33 reported feeling the quake.



A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was felt near Concrete, Washington on Monday morning.

(USGS)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 8:29 a.m. about 2.5 miles west southwest of Concrete.

As of 9:16 a.m., 33 people have reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it on the agency's website.

There were no reports of damage or injuries. While many variables are involved, geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

