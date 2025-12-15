Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:07 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
13
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM PST, Wahkiakum County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:40 PM PST until THU 2:00 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:09 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:14 PM PST, Mason County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:32 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Pierce County, Pierce County, King County, King County, King County, Lewis County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 11:51 AM PST until MON 9:00 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:08 PM PST until THU 2:30 AM PST, Chelan County
High Wind Watch
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Jefferson County, Thurston County, Pierce County, Whatcom County, Grays Harbor County, Kitsap County, Snohomish County, Lewis County, Skagit County, Mason County, King County, Clallam County

2.9-magnitude earthquake felt near Concrete, WA

By
Published  December 15, 2025 9:23am PST
Earthquakes
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • A small 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook near Concrete, Washington Monday morning.
    • The quake struck just before 8:30 a.m.
    • As of 9:16 a.m., 33 reported feeling the quake.

CONCRETE, Wash. - A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was felt near Concrete, Washington on Monday morning. 

Map showing monday morning earthquake near Concrete, Washington

(USGS)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 8:29 a.m. about 2.5 miles west southwest of Concrete.

As of 9:16 a.m., 33 people have reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it on the agency's website.

Featured

LIVE UPDATES: Flooding, evacuations, road closures across western WA
article

LIVE UPDATES: Flooding, evacuations, road closures across western WA

Monday rain may trigger renewed river flooding into Tue-Wed, but impacts should be lighter than last week. Here are live updates for Monday, Dec. 15.

There were no reports of damage or injuries. While many variables are involved, geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

75-year-old woman attacked in Downtown Seattle, suspect arrested

Washington State Ferries seeks new owners for aging fleet castoffs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

EarthquakesWashingtonNews