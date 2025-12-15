Landslide risks elevated in WA during atmospheric river event

As we track another onslaught of rain now arriving into the western Washington region, the local landslide threat is skyrocketing.

Steep coastal bluffs, other steep hillsides or road cuts and recently-burned wildfire areas across the state are at highest risk. After receiving more than a foot of rain last week over the mountains and between 2–6 inches early this week, the already soaked ground will become more fragile.

"What a wildfire does is it can change the soil to be more erodible and cause excess runoff. They could see excess runoff this winter and as tree roots decay over the coming years, we could see larger events," said Kate Mickelson, Landslide Hazards Program Manager with the Department of Natural Resources.

What you can do:

FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone recommends looking out for the following warning signs: broken water lines, new cracks in the ground, the sound of a faint rumbling, or feeling a sense of trembling in the ground under your feet. In those cases, it is recommended to leave the area immediately.

"After the destructive landslide in Oso in 2014, our state has invested millions of dollars to improve detecting these natural disasters with Lidar Data. Geologists say that identifying slides that have happened in the past is critical, because it indicates where it may happen again."

Washington is one of the most landslide-prone states in the country – causing tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in damage every year, according to the USGS.

The landslides hazards program at the Washington Geological Survey has identified tens of thousands of landslides since 2014. Here's where you can pinpoint the areas with heightened risk.

