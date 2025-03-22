Remembering the deadly Oso landslide 11 years later

March 22, 2025 marks the 11th year since a landslide in northern Washington rocked a small town.

The backstory:

The Oso landslide was the deadliest slide in American history, claiming the lives of 43 people just after 10:30 a.m. on Mar. 22, 2014.

OSO, WA - MARCH 25: A structure sits in ruins in the aftermath of a mudslide and related flooding on March 25, 2014 in Oso, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

For years, families of those lost in the disaster have been advocating for a permanent memorial. Finally, the last bit of funding was secured in the 2022 Snohomish County budget.

FOX 13 coverage of the 10th anniversary of the devastating event includes more information about the victims, survivors, and community response to the slide.

What they're saying:

In a message to the public on Saturday, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said:

"Eleven years ago today, the tragic SR 530 Slide claimed the lives of 43 members of our community that morning. The impact of that day and the tragedy it brought will never be forgotten.

Please join us in taking a moment to reflect on the 43 lives lost in the landslide. Today, we keep their families, friends, and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.

We also express our continued gratitude to the hundreds of first responders and volunteers who answered the call to help, as well as to the community members who stood by us throughout the 38-day recovery mission. #OsoStrong #NeverForget."

Photos of victims of the 2014 Oso landslide in Washington.

Big picture view:

The Oso Slide was a national wake up call for the country, ushering in more funding and research for preventing and monitoring similar disasters.

Congress in 2020 adopted the National Landslides Preparedness Act to create a national strategy to identify, understand and protect against landslides — legislation pushed by lawmakers from Washington state, including Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

