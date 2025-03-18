Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

The Brief Daydream State has announced the lineup for the 27th annual Capitol Hill Block Party, featuring artists such as Thundercat, Porter Robinson, and Anderson .Paak. The 2025 festival will be 21+ for the first time, aiming to improve the experience for attendees and the neighborhood. More than 45 performances will take place across multiple stages, with continued support for local businesses through collaborative promotions and sponsored programming.



Daydream State announced the lineup for the 27th annual Capitol Hill Block Party, set to take place July 19-20 in the Pike/Pine corridor of Capitol Hill.

This year's festival will feature Grammy-winning singer and producer Thundercat, Porter Robinson, DJ Pee Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), 100 Gecs, The Dare, Yaeji, and more.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the 2025 Captiol Hill Block Party.

What's new this year:

For the first time, the 2025 festival will be restricted to attendees aged 21 and over. Organizers say this change aims to optimize the festival layout and enhance the experience for customers, fans, and the neighborhood.

"As a pillar of Seattle's thriving creative landscape, Capitol Hill Block Party continues to highlight the lasting vibrancy of music, art and expression that defines the city's cultural heartbeat," said Evan Johnson, senior vice president of Daydream State. "We’re thrilled to continue our tradition of bringing together diverse communities to celebrate talent and discovery."

More about the festival:

The festival will feature over 45 musical performances across more than seven stages, including three outdoor stages and indoor venues such as Barboza, Cha Cha, Wild Rose, Havana, and Neumos.

Daydream State says it will also continue its efforts to support the Capitol Hill neighborhood through collaborative promotions and sponsored programming, including the Capitol Hill Art Walk, On The Block Second Saturdays, and the Battle on the Block skate competition.

Two-day general admission and VIP passes for CHBP will be available for presale starting Tuesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. PT, with a public sale beginning Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. PT. Ticket pricing and further details are available on the CHBP website.

Check the full 2025 Capitol Hill Block Party Lineup

Capitol Hill Block Party 2025 lineup was announced on March 18, 2025. (Daydream State)

Saturday, July 19

Thundercat / DJ Pee.Wee (aka Anderson .Paak) / The Dare / Slayyyter / Jordan Ward / Dora Jar / Zulan / Fcukers / Lexa Gates / Dua Saleh / Sam Austins / Chanel Beads / DJ Mandy / Stella Mar / Lazā / Art Gecko / Love So Deep / Morgan Paris Lanza / Hard Maybe / Aurora Avenue / Jesse Desean / Heavy Bloom / Rylan Fischer / West of Eden / The Cosmic Neighborhood / MYXA / Hockey Teeth / Justin Harden

Sunday, July 20

Porter Robinson / 100 gecs / Yaeji (DJ Set) / Snow Strippers / Maude Latour / G Flip / Jockstrap / INJI / Hana Vu / Alemeda / Urika’s Bedroom / Caroline Kingsbury / Taylar Elizza Beth / Lemon Boy / Topoh Chica / Swavy / Dining Dead / Vanilla Abstract / n8vboy / Yellacatt / Joyla Red / Moving In Slow / CymaticZ / waltzerr / Magenta Wave

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by Daydream State.

