State trooper injured in head-on collision in Lakewood, WA

A Washington State Patrol sergeant suffered only minor injuries after a pickup truck hit his cruiser head-on in Lakewood on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, a woman was texting and driving when she accidentally crossed the center lane and struck a WSP patrol car head-on.

The sergeant was injured in the crash and became trapped in the car.

Authorities say the woman was not injured in the crash.

First responders were able to get the sergeant out of his patrol car and take him to the hospital.

It is not yet known if charges will be filed against the woman.

