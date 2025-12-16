Person dead after driving car onto flooded roadway in Snohomish, WA

The Brief A driver died overnight in Snohomish after reportedly bypassing road closure signs and plunging into a flooded ditch near East Lowell Larimer Road. Rescuers arrived around 1:30 a.m. to find the vehicle submerged in six feet of water, but despite lifesaving efforts, the driver died at the scene. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office believes the victim is a 33-year-old man and is continuing to investigate the incident.



A driver is dead after rescuers pulled them from a vehicle submerged in water overnight in Snohomish.

What we know:

At about 1:30 a.m., deputies and fire crews responded to a report of a car in the water near East Lowell Larimer Road and Marsh Road.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the driver reportedly drove past road closure signs and into the flooded roadway. The car then left the roadway and drove into a ditch that had about six feet of water.

When deputies arrived, they found the car completely submerged in the water and crews pulled the driver out of the car.

After attempting lifesaving measures, the driver died at the scene.

Crews conducted a second search and no one else was inside the car.

Deputies believe the driver is a 33-year-old man, but the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office will positively identify the person, cause and manner of death.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation, and deputies said it is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors.

