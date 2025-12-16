WA Task Force-1 deployed to Skagit County for flood response

The Skagit County community has additional help on the way after the area was devastated by flooding from back-to-back atmospheric rivers.

The Washington State Task Force-1 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue is deploying to the northern Washington county to assist with search and rescue missions. It is one of only 28 such teams in the United States.

WA-TF1 departed for the Skagit County area on Tuesday, Dec. 16, something they are trained to do within just six hours of notice, according to the Public Information Specialist David Kennedy with Pierce County.

Tuesday's deployment marks the first time the team has been sent to respond to a search and rescue operations in the state since the deadly Oso landslide in 2014. The tragedy has since reshaped Washington's approach to flood prevention and response, as referenced by Governor Bob Ferguson and other state partners in daily press briefings the past week.

Washington State Task Force 1 will depart for search and rescue missions in flooded Skagit County on December 16, 2025

The FOX 13 weather team is tracking the rising risks for landslides across the state amid continued atmospheric river conditions saturating the ground.

"The entire Washington State Task Force-1 team is comprised of more than 210 team members. It is one of only 28 Federal Urban Search and Rescue Task Force teams across the country. Each task force member is a specialist in one of five areas," said Kennedy.

Search - locating victims of a disaster

‌Rescue - extricating a victim from the location where they are trapped, usually involving removing debris from around the victim

‌Technical - structural specialists who provide engineering support for the rescuers, plans, and tech information specialists

‌Medical - providing medical treatment for the team, canines and victims before, during, and after rescue

‌Logistics - providing supply and essential items as well as communications and mobility

