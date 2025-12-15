The Brief Flood Watches and Warnings remain in effect across Western Washington as heavy rain continues to push river levels higher. A storm system Tuesday into Wednesday will bring stronger winds, heavy mountain snow, and the threat of downed trees and power outages. More atmospheric river rain arrives Thursday into Friday, and officials are monitoring rivers for additional flooding later this week.



A Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Western Washington through Thursday afternoon. Numerous rivers like the Skagit, Snoqualmie and Skykomish are also back under Flood Warnings due to rising river levels this week.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Western Washington through Thursday afternoon.

What's next:

Rain and wind are going to pick up again by Tuesday evening as our next system moves through, bringing stronger winds and heavier rain.

Snow levels will drop as the cold front moves through Tuesday evening, bringing much needed snow to the mountains. A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday for heavy mountain snow.

Winds will also pick up as the cold front moves through, increasing the likelihood of downed trees and possible power outages. A Wind Advisory will go into effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday mid-morning with gusts up to 45 mph. Stronger winds for central and eastern Washington with a High Wind Watch.

Scattered showers will continue Wednesday with cooler afternoon temperatures. Another round of atmospheric river rain moves through Thursday into Friday. We will be watching for river flooding and cresting rivers, especially by midweek.

