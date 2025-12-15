2026 FIFA World Cup price structures for Seattle, Vancouver, BC revealed
SEATTLE - With exactly six months until the first Seattle game of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, we look at category listings for seat prices at two of our region's closest host cities, Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia.
Here is how the categories will work for games at Lumen Field, which will be renamed Seattle Stadium for the games due to FIFA rules, and BC Place, which was allowed to retain its name for the tournament.
- Category 1 — The highest-priced seats, located primarily in the lower tier
- Category 2 — Positioned outside of Category 1 areas, available in both lower and upper tiers
- Category 3 — Located outside of Category 1 and 2 areas, typically in the upper tier
- Category 4: The most affordable category, located outside of Categories 1–3, and positioned in the upper tier (none listed by FIFA as available)
In an aerial general view, Lumen Field, a host of 2026 FIFA World Cup, is seen on June 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Seattle FIFA World Cup game prices
June 15 Belgium vs. Egypt
- Category 1 — $500
- Category 2 — $400
- Category 3 — $180
June 19 United States vs. Australia
- Category 1 — $700
- Category 2 — $500
- Category 3 — $265
June 24 Europe A vs. Qatar
- Category 1 — $500
- Category 2 — $400
- Category 3 — $180
June 26 Egypt vs. Iran
- Category 1 — $500
- Category 2 — $400
- Category 3 — $180
July 1 Round of 32
- Category 1 — $515
- Category 2 — $430
- Category 3 — $200
July 6 Round of 16
- Category 1 — $695
- Category 2 — $565
- Category 3 — $270
Vancouver, British Columbia FIFA World Cup game prices
June 13 Australia vs. Europe C
- Category 1 — $450
- Category 2 — $380
- Category 3 — $140
June 18 Canada vs. Qatar
- Category 1 — $700
- Category 2 — $500
- Category 3 — $265
June 21 New Zealand vs. Egypt
- Category 1 — $450
- Category 2 — $380
- Category 3 — $140
June 24 Switzerland vs. Canada
- Category 1 —$700
- Category 2 —$500
- Category 3 —$265
June 26 New Zealand vs. Belgium
- Category 1 — $500
- Category 2 —$400
- Category 3 —$180
July 2 Round of 32
- Category 1 — $600
- Category 2 — $515
- Category 3 — $230
July 7 Round of 16
- Category 1 —$765
- Category 2 —$625
- Category 3 —$320
