2026 FIFA World Cup price structures for Seattle, Vancouver, BC revealed

With exactly six months until the first Seattle game of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, we look at category listings for seat prices at two of our region's closest host cities, Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Here is how the categories will work for games at Lumen Field, which will be renamed Seattle Stadium for the games due to FIFA rules, and BC Place, which was allowed to retain its name for the tournament.

Category 1 — The highest-priced seats, located primarily in the lower tier

Category 2 — Positioned outside of Category 1 areas, available in both lower and upper tiers

Category 3 — Located outside of Category 1 and 2 areas, typically in the upper tier

Category 4: The most affordable category, located outside of Categories 1–3, and positioned in the upper tier (none listed by FIFA as available)

In an aerial general view, Lumen Field, a host of 2026 FIFA World Cup, is seen on June 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seattle FIFA World Cup game prices

June 15 Belgium vs. Egypt

Category 1 — $500

Category 2 — $400

Category 3 — $180

June 19 United States vs. Australia

Category 1 — $700

Category 2 — $500

Category 3 — $265

June 24 Europe A vs. Qatar

Category 1 — $500

Category 2 — $400

Category 3 — $180

June 26 Egypt vs. Iran

Category 1 — $500

Category 2 — $400

Category 3 — $180

July 1 Round of 32

Category 1 — $515

Category 2 — $430

Category 3 — $200

July 6 Round of 16

Category 1 — $695

Category 2 — $565

Category 3 — $270

Vancouver, British Columbia FIFA World Cup game prices

June 13 Australia vs. Europe C

Category 1 — $450

Category 2 — $380

Category 3 — $140

June 18 Canada vs. Qatar

Category 1 — $700

Category 2 — $500

Category 3 — $265

June 21 New Zealand vs. Egypt

Category 1 — $450

Category 2 — $380

Category 3 — $140

June 24 Switzerland vs. Canada

Category 1 —$700

Category 2 —$500

Category 3 —$265

June 26 New Zealand vs. Belgium

Category 1 — $500

Category 2 —$400

Category 3 —$180

July 2 Round of 32

Category 1 — $600

Category 2 — $515

Category 3 — $230

July 7 Round of 16

Category 1 —$765

Category 2 —$625

Category 3 —$320

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

75-year-old woman attacked in Downtown Seattle, suspect arrested

Washington State Ferries seeks new owners for aging fleet castoffs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.