Here are the US stadiums that have to drop sponsor names for 2026 World Cup

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, soccer's global governing body is implementing a long-standing policy that will see many of North America's most recognizable stadiums stripped of their corporate-sponsored names for the duration of the tournament.

The practice, which FIFA has used for years in previous World Cups, is intended to prevent sponsors not affiliated with the organization from receiving exposure. As a result, 14 of the 16 host stadiums across the United States, Canada, and Mexico will be known by new, more generic names that often reflect their city or region.

The name changes may create some confusion for attendees and viewers, as many of the stadiums are located in suburbs or neighboring cities rather than the major metropolitan area they are being named for.

For example, the stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, will be known as "New York New Jersey Stadium."

Seattle's Lumen Field, home of the Sounders FC and Seattle Seahawks, will be renamed "Seattle Stadium."

In an aerial general view, Lumen Field, a host of 2026 FIFA World Cup, is seen on June 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Keep reading for a full list of the 2026 FIFA World Cup stadiums, their new tournament names, and key data.

Atlanta Stadium

Located in Atlanta, Georgia, the stadium is known as Mercedes-Benz Stadium outside of the World Cup. It has a capacity of approximately 75,000 for soccer.

BC Place Vancouver

This stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, will retain its name for the tournament. Its capacity is around 54,500.

Boston Stadium

The stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is typically called Gillette Stadium. Its capacity is approximately 70,000.

Dallas Stadium

Located in Arlington, Texas, this venue is normally called AT&T Stadium. Its capacity for soccer is around 92,967, making it the largest of the 2026 World Cup stadiums.

Estadio Azteca Mexico City

The famed Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, will keep its name for the tournament. It has a capacity of approximately 87,523.

Aerial view showing the BBVA Stadium in Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, on January 18, 2025, which will be one of the venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Estadio Guadalajara

This stadium in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, is typically known as Estadio Akron. It has a capacity of about 48,071.

Estadio Monterrey

The stadium in Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico, is known as Estadio BBVA outside of the World Cup. It has a capacity of around 53,500.

Houston Stadium

Located in Houston, Texas, this venue is commonly known as NRG Stadium. Its capacity is about 72,220.

Kansas City Stadium

The stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, is typically known as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Its capacity is approximately 76,640.

Los Angeles Stadium

Located in Inglewood, California, this stadium is called SoFi Stadium. Its capacity is approximately 70,240.

Miami Stadium

This stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, is known as Hard Rock Stadium. It has a capacity of around 67,518.

New York New Jersey Stadium

This venue, which will host the World Cup final, is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and is typically called MetLife Stadium. Its capacity is about 87,157.

Philadelphia Stadium

The stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is known as Lincoln Financial Field. It has a capacity of approximately 69,328.

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

This venue is located in Santa Clara, California, and is called Levi’s Stadium. Its capacity is around 70,909.

Seattle Stadium

Located in Seattle, Washington, the stadium is typically known as Lumen Field. Its capacity is approximately 69,000.

Toronto Stadium

The stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is known as BMO Field. It has a capacity of about 45,736 for soccer.

