Gov. Ferguson amends WA emergency declaration

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has announced he will amend the emergency declaration for the state that the Trump administration approved last week amid developments in damage and response needs.

With millions of dollars on the line, and entire communities underwater in parts of Washington following back-to-back atmospheric rivers, the governor says he has identified much needed funds and made changes to the original declaration.

What they're saying:

"We've currently identified $3.5 million that I can move without legislative action for short-term relief. We're working to activate as many state resources as we can. We will provide more information to the public as soon as we have it," said Gov. Ferguson on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Within the amendments are changes to descriptions of specific impacts to the 14 listed counties in the original declaration. As standing water continues to erode earth, weaken roads, cause levee breaks, and increase chances for landslides, another atmospheric river is rolling into Washington.

High wind warnings are in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The high winds, combined with soaked grounds, has the potential to cause fallen trees, power outages and more impacts.

To assist continued search and rescue operations, especially in the Skagit County region, the Washington State Task Force-1 was deployed on Tuesday.

