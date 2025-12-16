Wind storm knocks out power to thousands in Seattle, western WA

The Brief A wind storm in western Washington knocked out power for thousands Tuesday, with more outages possible as strong gusts continue. Forecasts warn winds could hit 60 mph in some areas, and a blizzard is expected overnight in the Cascades and Olympics. It’s unclear when full power will be restored, and officials urge residents to stay away from downed lines and report outages.



A wind storm in western Washington left thousands in the dark on Tuesday, with more power outages expected overnight.

What's next:

Forecasts project wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph in some areas, bringing the possibility of downed trees knocking out power lines. Peak wind gusts will hit around 10 p.m. Tuesday to around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

FOX 13 is tracking the latest power outage numbers in western Washington for Tuesday, Dec. 16.

WA Power Outages

By the numbers:

Here are the latest numbers as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday:

Puget Sound Energy — 6,312 customers without power

Seattle City Light — 30 customers without power

Snohomish County PUD — 272 customers without power

Chelan County PUD — 22 customers without power

Clallam County PUD — 0 customers impacted

Tacoma Public Utilities — 12 customers impacted

Peninsula Light Co. — 0 customers impacted

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, strong winds knocked out power to more than 50,000 customers at one point, most being in Snohomish, Kitsap, Skagit and North King County.

Much of the western Washington area remains under a flood watch, with flood warning issued for several local rivers.

A blizzard warning will be in effect for the Cascades and Olympics on Wednesday.

What you can do:

Customers experiencing power outages are asked to stay away from downed power lines, check online for updates on restoration times, and report the outage to your local energy provider.

Keep reading for more tips on dealing with power outages.

Stay Informed: Keep a battery-powered radio or use your smartphone to stay updated on weather conditions and power restoration efforts.

Conserve Heat: Close off unused rooms to retain heat and use blankets and warm clothing to stay warm. Avoid using gas stoves or ovens for heating.

Use Generators Safely: If using a generator, ensure it is placed outdoors and away from windows to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Preserve Food: Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to maintain cold temperatures. A full freezer can keep food frozen for about 48 hours.

Emergency Kit: Have an emergency kit ready with essentials such as flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable food, and a first-aid kit.

Check on Neighbors: Look out for elderly or vulnerable neighbors who may need assistance during the outage.

Residents are encouraged to report outages to their respective utility providers and to follow safety guidelines to ensure their well-being during the storm.

