WA governor warns of months-long closure of 50-mile stretch of US 2

The Brief Gov. Bob Ferguson says US 2 through Tumwater Canyon will remain closed for months after severe storm damage and widespread flooding. More than 1,200 rescues have been carried out as historic river levels, levee breaches and evacuations continue across western Washington. The state is activating emergency aid programs and pursuing a federal major disaster declaration to support impacted communities and repair infrastructure.



Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson on Tuesday said that a long stretch of U.S. Highway 2 will remain closed for months following severe storm damage, as widespread and historic flooding continues to affect communities across western Washington.

Speaking at a news conference, Ferguson emphasized the scale and unpredictability of the disaster, which has triggered landslides, levee breaches and hundreds of water rescues statewide.

"The situation is extremely unpredictable," Ferguson said. "This is not a one- or two-day event. We're in for the long haul and all that water is putting a lot of stress on our infrastructure and we're seeing that in real time."

US 2 washout (WSDOT)

US 2: Major damage, no timeline for reopening

Washington State Department of Transportation teams continue assessing major damage along US 2 through Tumwater Canyon, where stormwater and debris washed out several roadway sections. Ferguson said crews are still trying to "get arms around the scope of the challenge," but warned that the highway will not reopen for an extended period.

"We anticipate that Highway 2 will be closed for months," Ferguson said. "It’s premature to estimate exactly how long that will be, but that is obviously a major highway. We understand the implications to business, and individuals, and human lives on not having that highway available for an extended period of time."

US 2 is closed between Skykomish and Leavenworth. Detours remain available via US 97 over Blewett Pass and SR 28 through Quincy. WSDOT continues to urge drivers to heed closures, stay alert for crews and avoid driving through water or debris.

Storm impacts: One fatality, more than 1,200 rescues

Ferguson opened the briefing by acknowledging the first confirmed storm-related fatality in Snohomish County. "On behalf of the people of the state of Washington, we extend our condolences to that man’s family and loved ones," he said.

Since the storms began, first responders and National Guard teams have carried out more than 1,200 rescues and evacuations across at least 10 counties. Ferguson urged residents to take evacuation orders seriously to avoid putting themselves—and rescue crews—at further risk.

"If you get an evacuation order, leave," he said. "That’s for your own safety and also for the safety of first responders."

Rivers at historic levels; More flooding, High winds expected

The governor described river levels across western Washington as "historic," noting that the Skagit and Snoqualmie rivers are expected to exceed major flood stage through Wednesday.

State officials also warned of strong winds—potentially up to 60 mph—moving into the region. Saturated ground and high winds could increase the risk of falling trees, power outages and additional road failures.

Statewide infrastructure damage, ongoing response

As of Tuesday morning, 13 state highways remained closed, with that number shifting frequently as conditions change. Some routes have reopened, though washouts and instability continue to complicate repairs.

Ferguson credited recent investments in levees, seawalls and flood-control systems for preventing even greater losses, citing examples in Mount Vernon, King County and other communities.

"In terms of the impacts there—night and day," he said. "These are investments just in the last recent years [that] have literally, they're convinced, saved lives, saved businesses, saved entire downtowns."

Emergency aid, efforts toward federal assistance

Ferguson signed an amendment to his emergency proclamation Tuesday to activate short-term cash and benefit programs, enabling assistance for housing, food and other urgent needs. The state currently has identified $3.5 million that can be deployed without legislative action.

The state is also preparing a request for a major disaster declaration, which would unlock federal aid for individuals, businesses and local governments. That process requires gathering detailed assessments of public and private damage.

"I am confident we will make a very compelling case for disaster relief," Ferguson said.

Federal public assistance, hazard mitigation funding and individual assistance—along with potential disaster loans through the Small Business Administration—would all be pursued.

Support for impacted communities

Multiple state agencies are providing direct support, including:

Department of Agriculture, delivering more than 70,000 pounds of food to Skagit County and assisting farmers with animal sheltering.

Health Care Authority, directing Apple Health pharmacies to replace medications lost to flooding.

Department of Social and Health Services, connecting deaf, blind and hard-of-hearing residents to equipment replacement programs.

Office of the Insurance Commissioner, preparing teams to assist homeowners and businesses when conditions allow.

"This is a major, major event in our state's history," Ferguson said. "Neighbors are helping neighbors, communities are helping communities. We’re all pulling together to address an extremely challenging situation."

