Suspects arrested after foiled storage unit break-in attempt in Shoreline, WA

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:15 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
32
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:26 AM PST until FRI 7:19 AM PST, Thurston County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:03 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:53 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:16 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:54 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:29 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:05 AM PST until SAT 2:23 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:09 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:19 AM PST, Pierce County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:48 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:42 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:25 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County, Snohomish County, King County, King County, Grays Harbor County, Kittitas County, Benton County, Kittitas County, Yakima County, Lewis County, Yakima County, Yakima County, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:45 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:32 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:54 AM PST until WED 8:20 PM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:33 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
from TUE 9:55 AM PST until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:27 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:46 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:40 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:45 PM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:41 PM PST, Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Wahkiakum County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County
Flood Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Clark County, Skamania County, Cowlitz County
River Flood Watch
from WED 9:13 PM PST until SAT 3:26 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Watch
from THU 12:32 AM PST until FRI 12:44 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Watch
from WED 4:06 PM PST until FRI 3:21 PM PST, Chelan County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM PST, Chelan County

Suspects arrested after foiled storage unit break-in attempt in Shoreline, WA

By
Published  December 9, 2025 6:56pm PST
The Spotlight
FOX 13 Seattle
Would-be storage unit thieves captured in Shoreline

Would-be storage unit thieves captured in Shoreline

New video captured thieves as they tried to break into a storage unit in Shoreline. Thanks to a detailed play-by-play description of the crime and the quick actions by King County Sheriff's deputies assigned to Shoreline PD, both suspects were caught as they tried to escape.

The Brief

    • Two men were arrested, accused of trying to break into a Shoreline storage unit to steal electronics and firearms.
    • King County Sheriff's deputies caught the suspects, who were equipped with burglary tools, after a chase.
    • Both men, with extensive criminal histories, pleaded not guilty and were released on bail.

SHORELINE, Wash. - Thanks to a detailed play-by-play description and quick actions by King County Sheriff's deputies, two men who allegedly tried to break into a Shoreline storage unit were caught as they tried to escape.

The backstory:

"I believe there's a theft in process on the first floor on the door that faces Aurora," the manager of West Coast Storage relayed to 911. "You can see people in there, they are fully masked like ninjas."

As two suspects tried to drill their way into a unit, the manager of the storage facility on Aurora Avenue North told a 911 operator that he was watching a burglary in progress. The thieves were trying to break into a unit to steal electronics and firearms.

"It looks like to me they're trying to drill the lock. They don't know what they're doing," the manager chuckled.

Image 1 of 2

 

The suspects were still inside when Shoreline police got there, but when they spotted the police car, surveillance cameras showed them quickly racing outside.

"Hey, someone go around back, someone go around back. Go around back, go around back! Hey, they are taking off to the west. Two males, black hoodies, black jeans," deputies said.

"Yeah, they went over the fence into the U-Haul," the manager said.

"He's jumping over a fence," said one deputy with a suspect in sight. "You're gonna get tased, you're gonna get tased!"

The deputies were able to chase down the first guy in a field.

Shoreline storage unit attempted break-in

"Get on the ground. Get your hands out! Get out!" said deputies. 

"I didn't do anything," the suspect said.

"Why are you running then?" a deputy responded.

The second suspect was still on the run, so they set up a perimeter and brought in a K-9. The suspect smartly surrendered after he was found hiding under a deck.

Shoreline storage unit attempted break-in

Deputies found their backpack filled with tools, including drills, bolt cutters and a headlamp.

Shoreline storage unit attempted break-in

They booked James Phillips and Christopher Rust into the King County Jail. Prosecutors charged them with second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and obstructing a law enforcement officer. Both suspects pleaded not guilty. Judge Tanya Thorp set bail for both men at $10,000.

James Phillips and Christopher Rust

Christopher Rust (left) and James Phillips (right)

43-year-old James Phillips has had 53 prior warrants for his arrest. His criminal history includes convictions for multiple thefts and assaults. He was released from jail on Nov. 22, two days after his arrest.

51-year-old Christopher Rust has had 21 warrants for his arrest and has convictions include unlawful possession of a firearm, residential burglary, car theft, identity theft and possession of stolen property. He was released on Dec. 2.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

75-year-old woman attacked in Downtown Seattle, suspect arrested

Washington State Ferries seeks new owners for aging fleet castoffs

26 years later, family of abducted Tacoma toddler holds toy drive in her honor

Everett police chief retires, replacement to be appointed

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

The SpotlightCrime and Public SafetyShorelineKing CountyNews