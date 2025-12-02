Seattle weather: Driest day this week, afternoon sunbreaks Wednesday

The Brief Cooler temperatures tonight with dry skies; lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday remains dry and mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid to low 40s. Showers return Thursday, with more rain and wind expected Friday into the weekend, raising flood concerns.



A few sprinkles earlier today, but we dried out with mostly cloudy skies into the evening.

A few sprinkles earlier today, but skies dried out with mostly cloudy skies into the evening.

It will be cooler tonight will dry skies and a few breaks in the clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

It will be cooler tonight will dry skies and a few breaks in the clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Skies will be dry and mostly cloudy Wednesday, with cooler temperatures. Highs in the mid to low 40s.

Skies will be dry and mostly cloudy Wednesday, with cooler temperatures. Highs in the mid to low 40s.

Showers return Thursday for a wet morning, but turned more scattered by the evening hours. More rain and wind Friday into the weekend. Snow levels are looking to stay above the major mountain passes. We will be watching for rising rivers and localized flooding this weekend as well.

Showers return Thursday for a wet morning.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Security video: Seattle police arrest several teens accused of shooting at officers

Olympic Pipeline repaired and restored to full service in WA

Police arrest 30-year-old man with teen girl at WA motel

‘This isn’t a one-time emergency’: Snohomish County, WA cold weather shelters to open

Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week

Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.