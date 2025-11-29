Olympic Pipeline repaired and restored to full service in WA

The Brief The Olympic Pipeline has returned to full operation on Saturday. There has been disruptions to the fuel product service since a leak was detected on November 11. BP America is still assessing the extent of the leaks and says they are working with local partners to ensure safe clean up processes.



After weeks of uncertainty, the Olympic Pipeline has been returned to full service status as BP announced on Saturday that repairs have been made to the pipeline.

On Nov. 29, the 20-inch segment of the 400-mile-long pipeline that was still out of service was officially restarted. This signaled the completion of repair work that had the attention of Governor Bob Ferguson as crews worked around the clock to fix the essential pipeline.

BP America reports they do not have a full count of how many gallons of fuel product leaked. However, they say that, so far, 2,286 gallons have been recovered as of Saturday afternoon following the initial discovery of a leak on Nov. 11 in an agricultural field's drainage ditch.

"The safety of personnel, the environment, and the community remain our highest priority," said Deputy Head of US Media Affairs & External Communications Christina Audisho.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Timeline:

Just before the holiday travel week, airlines like Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and more were making preparations to fill the gap in jet fuel that makes its way down to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport through the Olympic Pipeline.

On Nov. 25, one of the busiest air travel days of the year in the United States, workers had finally been able to identify the source of the pipeline's leak and were working on a repair plan.

Just days prior, passengers were forced to sit through unexpected fuel stops for flights coming in and out of Seattle as airlines continued efforts to make contingency plans for the sudden loss in reliable full service from the Olympic Pipeline.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry

Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week

Seattle's 'Thanksgiving for All' draws hundreds, helps pets for the holidays

Trump administration says it is halting all asylum decisions after National Guard shooting

Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's next mayor

How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.