Hundreds of WA National Guard members help flooded communities

Thousands of sandbags, hundreds of National Guard members on the ground, and entire communities underwater. This describes the wake of a severe atmospheric river that ran through western Washington last week.

By the numbers:

The National Guard in Washington report filling more than 11,000 sandbags, managing traffic, conducting helicopter rescue operations and assisting door-to-door evacuation notice operations.

In a press conference to residents on Saturday, Governor Ferguson confirmed more than 250 people had been successfully rescued from floodwaters with zero reported casualties.

Flood conditions hit historic levels in Skagit and Snohomish counties in the middle part of last week. With the ground still soaked, and trees now in soft soil, the incoming atmospheric river this week will bring more rain and wind to already strained infrastructure.

What's next:

National Guard deployment will remain at current staffing levels into next week as the weather system adds more complications to already fragile flooding conditions across the Puget Sound region.

"I think what we have seen this week has been a real amazing amount of people and agencies who have come out to work together side by side doesn't matter political persuasion, region, wherever, from FEMA to NOAA to our National Guard, Red Cross folks, all our first responders just in every community coming together as friends and neighbors to make sure everyone is okay. I think that is a huge plus for the state of Washington," said Senator Patty Murray in a statement during a joint press conference on Saturday at the Burlington floodgates.

Areas as far out at Lake Chelan are experiencing evacuation notices as well. With residents in the Chelan County Sheriff's Office ordering residents in Stehekin Valley to evacuate. Residents using the ferry are urged to do so before the 1:30 p.m. sailing on Sunday, Dec. 13.

