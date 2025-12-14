WA flooding leaves Stevens Pass ski areas bare

Washington skiers will have to wait a little longer if they hope to hit the slopes as we close out 2025. With a devastating atmospheric river hitting northern communities, Stevens Pass Ski Resort is the latest to experience closures.

Atmospheric river wipes out snow at Summit Snoqualmie (top) and White Pass (bottom) following an atmospheric river event in December 2025

Previously, Snoqualmie Pass saw its snow areas wiped out by intense rounds of rain last week. Now, Stevens Pass has shut down operations over the weekend due to ongoing storm systems and the closure of Highway 2 following the atmospheric river event last week that flooded entire communities and is still causing evacuation orders in places like Auburn and Lake Chelan.

WSDOT announced 50 miles of Highway 2, from Skykomish to Leavenworth, would be shut down due to mudslides and flooding. The ski resort announced that all lift tickets, rentals, parking and RV reservations would be automatically refunded with the cancellation of their operations.

Stevens Pass/Highway 2 road closure and snow depletion caused the ski resort to shut down operations over the weekend.

What they're saying:

"We can't wait to welcome everyone back to the mountain, but for now, please stay safe out there. We’ll continue to share updates as the weather settles and conditions improve," read a post, in part, from the Stevens Pass Facebook page on Thursday.

