Seattle weather: Skies to dry Friday as atmospheric river moves out

The Brief Western Washington is finally drying out Friday and Saturday after record-setting river crests this week, though hazards and road closures will continue. The next round of rain arrives Sunday, followed by a more potent wind and rain system on Monday and Tuesday, which could cause some rivers to hit flood stage again.



Western Washington will finally see some drier weather after catastrophic flooding in some spots this week.

Light showers over the Cascades will taper off Friday afternoon and high pressure will take over, bringing drier conditions to the Pacific Northwest. High temperatures Friday will stay mild, in the mid 50s.

River levels reach record highs

By the numbers:

Several rivers crested Thursday and Friday at all-time record heights. The Skagit River at Mt. Vernon, the Cedar River at Renton, the Snohomish River at Snohomish and the Nooksack River at North Cedarville all set new record river crests.

What's next:

While these rivers will continue to recede on Friday and Saturday, there will still be plenty of hazards and closed roads for the coming days and weeks.

Western Washington will stay dry through Saturday, with the next round of rain showers arriving early Sunday morning and continuing through the afternoon.

A more potent weather system will bring wind and rain to the area on Monday. Snow levels will remain high, around 7,000 to 8,000 feet.

While we do not expect to see rivers soar to current levels early next week, some may hit flood stage again on Monday or Tuesday. Wind will also be a factor on Monday and Tuesday and could hit advisory levels.

