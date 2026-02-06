School district in Seattle responds to student walkouts over ICE policies

Hundreds of students walked out of school in response to recent immigration enforcement actions by members of the federal government. In response, officials with Seattle Public Schools released a statement to the wider community.

Chief Operations Officer Fred Podesta spoke about the district's guidance on walkouts, and school and student safety during such walkout events. Additionally, he acknowledged Seattle's longtime reputation of having deeply-held community activism values, referencing the board's policy of student freedom of assembly.

Podesta says, however, that the district is "no longer able to provide supervision or ensure [the] wellbeing" of students who leave campus during walkouts. "Teaching and learning will continue uninterrupted, and staff will provide instruction and learning activities as usual," he continued.

He reiterated that SPS campuses are closed campuses and families are encouraged to speak to their kids about safety and academic impacts related to leaving campus.

"We want to be clear that Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is not sponsoring, promoting, or organizing these events. These activities are student‑initiated and not connected to classroom instruction," Podesta said.

Earlier this week, other similar actions included hundreds of Bothell High School students walking out of class to protest ICE.

Full statement from Seattle Public Schools on recent student walkouts related to ICE policies

"Community activism—whether local or global—has long been a deeply held value in Seattle and in our public schools. We recognize that many of our students are socially aware and passionate about issues that impact their communities and the world. We are writing today to ensure families and staff have accurate information regarding current and potential student walkouts or protests.

Students have shared, primarily through social media, that they may choose to walk out of their school in protest around the government’s immigration policies. We want to be clear that Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is not sponsoring, promoting, or organizing these events. These activities are student‑initiated and not connected to classroom instruction.



Across the district, hundreds of students participated in walkouts today.



SPS honors and respects students’ First Amendment rights to free expression and peaceful assembly. Board Policy 3223: Freedom of Assembly reflects our commitment to supporting student voice while maintaining a safe and orderly learning environment. At the same time, participation in a walkout means students are choosing to miss class.



We do our best to care for and support students every day, and their safety is always our priority. When students choose to leave campus for activities that are not school‑sponsored, we make every effort to inform public safety officials. However, we want families to know that we are no longer able to provide supervision or ensure their wellbeing.



During walkouts, schools will maintain a regular schedule for all students who remain on campus. Teaching and learning will continue uninterrupted, and staff will provide instruction and learning activities as usual. Our schools remain closed campuses during the instructional day.



We encourage you to talk with your student(s) about walkouts, including your family’s expectations, safety considerations, and communication plans if they choose to leave school during the day. Please also speak with your student about how participation may impact their attendance record, assignments, and any after‑school activities or athletics.



Guidance on student walkouts is posted on the district’s website.

Thank you for your partnership as we support students in understanding both their rights and their responsibilities as members of our learning community.

Sincerely,

Fred Podesta

Chief Operations Officer

Seattle Public Schools"

