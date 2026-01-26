Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

The Brief Governor Ferguson and AG Nick Brown sent a letter to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem condemning recent fatal ICE shootings of U.S. citizens in Minnesota. They warned that a leaked federal directive allowing ICE to enter homes without judicial warrants is unconstitutional and promised to hold federal agents legally accountable in Washington. Ferguson is coordinating with the National Guard and has added the state’s refugee chief to his "Immigration Sub-Cabinet" to prepare for potential federal escalations.



Washington’s Governor and Attorney General have a clear message for federal agents after the deadly shootings involving ICE officers in Minnesota.

On Monday, Gov. Ferguson and AG Nick Brown laid out what they are doing to make sure situations don’t escalate here. In a letter to Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem, they say they will not stand by if federal agents cross the line.

"It’s outrageous in the extreme, and it has to stop," said Ferguson.

"ICE is not a neutral party, and it has no oversight," said Brown.

WA responds to ICE shooting in Minnesota

What they're saying:

Washington leaders called out and condemned ICE’s actions in Minnesota during a joint press conference Monday morning. This follows the deadly shootings of VA nurse Alex Pretti and poet Renee Nicole Good, both of whom are U.S. citizens.

"The recent events in Minnesota have taken this un-American activity to an entirely different level," said Ferguson. "Now they’re killing Americans."

The focus wasn’t just outrage, but preparations.

Big picture view:

Ferguson and Brown say they’re planning ahead in case ICE escalates and expands similar operations in Washington.

"First, General Brown and I cannot stop ICE from being in our state; we don’t have that power," said Ferguson. "On the other hand, we are not passive bystanders."

Their first move was to send a joint letter to Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem laying out what they say ICE can and cannot do.

"ICE cannot authorize itself to break into somebody’s home," Ferguson wrote in the letter.

This comes on the heels of a recent ICE directive shared by a whistleblower, initially reported by the Associated Press, which allows federal agents to force their way into homes.

Ferguson and Brown called it unconstitutional and warned that if ICE violates the law in Washington, the state will take legal action.

"The people of this state can be assured that if we see this happening on our streets and in our neighborhoods, we will do everything within our authority to stop it," said Brown.

"We also make clear in our letter that we will use every legal option available to hold individual ice agents accountable as well," said Ferguson.

Local perspective:

Behind the scenes, Ferguson says he’s tightening coordination. He is bringing immigration leaders into his cabinet meetings, he’s hired an immigration policy advisor and is meeting with mayors and law enforcement officials statewide.

Governor Ferguson also confirmed he’s spoken with Washington National Guard General Welsh. He stopped short of specifics, but did say it included calling on the Guard.

"I’m not going to be shy about doing that. I think it's necessary to help protect the people of our state," said Ferguson. "All of our jobs here is to make sure that we’re prepared for a worst-case scenario."

Mayors around the region are responding to ICE’s immigration enforcement, including Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone who, in a statement, said:

"The current atmosphere surrounding immigration enforcement is a real and frightening concern to many in our community. I want you to know that I see this concern, I hear it, and I take it seriously.

"The City of Renton stands with you. I, along with the City Council and the Renton Police Department, am committed to supporting every member of our community and ensuring that everyone feels safe.

"I want to reassure you that Renton Police Officers will never assist ICE or any federal agency with immigration enforcement."

