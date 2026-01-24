'This looks like an execution': WA lawmakers react to MN killing by federal agents
SEATTLE - Elected officials across the state released statements on Saturday reacting to the killing of a Minneapolis citizen by federal Border Patrol agents.
The 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti was shot and killed in the morning hours of Jan. 24. By noon, politicians in the U.S. had started releasing statements. Here is what those elected in Washington have said so far.
Federal agents look on as demonstators gather near the site of where state and local authorities say a man was shot by federal agents earlier in the morning in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 24, 2026. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Saturday tha
Senator Patty Murray statement on Border Patrol shooting in Minneapolis
"This looks like an execution. There must be an investigation. There must be accountability. Joining ICE does not give you license to murder. The President is escalating the situation—and I have no faith he will stop. The Republican Congress must join us to end this. Enough."
Governor Bob Ferguson statement following Minneapolis shooting by Border Patrol
"Another person shot by ICE agents. Another life lost. Our descent into authoritarian rule continues. This is a dark chapter in our history, America. Don’t sit on the sidelines. Defend your democracy while you still can."
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 24: Federal agents point weapons amid tear gas fired at protestors on January 24, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Earlier agents allegedly shot and killed a protestor amid a scuffle to arrest him. The Trump administra
Representative Suzan DelBene (WA-1) statement on death of Alex Pretti
"This terror needs to stop! ICE is out of control. Every American should be outraged by this lawlessness. We need accountability for these shootings & violence in our communities."
Representative Pramila Jayapal reacts to Border Patrol shooting in Minneapolis
Jayapal sent out multiple posts on Saturday afternoon on X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms.
"This is absolutely outrageous and horrifying. ICE agents have killed someone again, firing multiple shots at the person even though he is on the ground surrounded by agents. This needs to be investigated, and ICE and CBP need to get out of MN NOW."
"The man who was killed today was a "37-year-old white male, resident of the city." He had only ever had traffic tickets and had a lawful permit to carry a gun."
"To those in Minneapolis, living through this assault on your city, state, and rights, there are resources available. Please make sure you know your rights and stay safe."
Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey spoke at length shortly after the shooting of Alex Pretti.
The Source: Information in this story came from the social media accounts of multiple elected officials across Washington state, along with previous reporting by FOX LOCAL in Minneapolis.