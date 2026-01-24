'This looks like an execution': WA lawmakers react to MN killing by federal agents

The Brief A 37-year-old protester was shot and killed on Saturday morning in Minneapolis as agents with the Department of Homeland Security were conducting an operation in outside of the downtown area. Local officials in Minnesota, along with law enforcement, continue to investigate and release information. Elected leaders in Washington have been releasing statements throughout the day as videos continue to surface from the incident.



Elected officials across the state released statements on Saturday reacting to the killing of a Minneapolis citizen by federal Border Patrol agents.

The 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti was shot and killed in the morning hours of Jan. 24. By noon, politicians in the U.S. had started releasing statements. Here is what those elected in Washington have said so far.

Senator Patty Murray statement on Border Patrol shooting in Minneapolis

"This looks like an execution. There must be an investigation. There must be accountability. Joining ICE does not give you license to murder. The President is escalating the situation—and I have no faith he will stop. The Republican Congress must join us to end this. Enough."

Governor Bob Ferguson statement following Minneapolis shooting by Border Patrol

"Another person shot by ICE agents. Another life lost. Our descent into authoritarian rule continues. This is a dark chapter in our history, America. Don’t sit on the sidelines. Defend your democracy while you still can."

Representative Suzan DelBene (WA-1) statement on death of Alex Pretti

"This terror needs to stop! ICE is out of control. Every American should be outraged by this lawlessness. We need accountability for these shootings & violence in our communities."

Representative Pramila Jayapal reacts to Border Patrol shooting in Minneapolis

Jayapal sent out multiple posts on Saturday afternoon on X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms.

"This is absolutely outrageous and horrifying. ICE agents have killed someone again, firing multiple shots at the person even though he is on the ground surrounded by agents. This needs to be investigated, and ICE and CBP need to get out of MN NOW."

"The man who was killed today was a "37-year-old white male, resident of the city." He had only ever had traffic tickets and had a lawful permit to carry a gun."

"To those in Minneapolis, living through this assault on your city, state, and rights, there are resources available. Please make sure you know your rights and stay safe."

Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey spoke at length shortly after the shooting of Alex Pretti.

