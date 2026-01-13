WA Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

The Brief Governor Ferguson is proposing a 9.9% tax on annual income over $1 million to rebalance the tax system, though revenue wouldn't be collected until 2029. To address an immediate $2.3 billion shortfall, his $79 billion budget relies on $1 billion from the "rainy day" fund and 6% cuts to most state agencies. The plan directs new spending toward record housing investments and bridge repairs while seeking to expand tax credits for working families and small businesses.



Gov. Bob Ferguson used his State of the State address to call for a new tax on Washington’s wealthiest earners, propose record housing investments and sharply condemned federal immigration enforcement tactics, setting up major policy and political battles in the Legislature.

Speaking before a packed House chamber that included lawmakers, statewide elected officials, tribal leaders and foreign consulates, Ferguson framed the moment as one defined by crisis, response and opportunity following last month’s historic flooding.

What they're saying:

"We were not passive observers of a historic event," said Ferguson. "Quite the opposite."

Ferguson praised first responders, state workers and local leaders for their response, saying communities told him the state government "showed up" during the disaster.

A centerpiece of his agenda is what he called a "Millionaires’ Tax," aimed at residents who earn more than $1 million in income in a single year. He argued Washington’s tax system places too heavy a burden on working families while allowing top earners to pay a smaller share of their income.

"Our system takes too much in taxes from hardworking families and not enough from the wealthy," remarked Ferguson. "That’s not fair. That’s not right and that’s why I’m calling for something truly historic."

Big picture view:

Ferguson also proposed major investments in transportation infrastructure, including more than $1 billion for bridge maintenance, while pledging not to raise existing taxes.

Housing was another major focus. Ferguson said his proposed budget includes $244 million for housing, the largest supplemental investment of its kind in state history.

The governor reserved some of his strongest language for federal immigration enforcement, condemning recent ICE tactics and calling on lawmakers to act.

"It’s horrific, it’s unjust, and it needs to stop now," Ferguson said. "As an American, I never thought I would see federal agents in masks jumping out of unmarked cars and grabbing people off our streets."

Ferguson said his remarks signal support for legislation targeting ICE practices, several of which were being heard in the Legislature the same day.

The other side:

Republicans offered a starkly different view of the state’s direction. State Sen. Keith Wagoner said Washington’s affordability challenges are driving residents away.

"I want to share with you a deeply sobering fact," said Wagoner. "Every 25 minutes and 55 seconds another Washington taxpayer leaves our state for good."

Wagoner said people are leaving "in droves," arguing that poor leadership and policy choices have made the state too expensive for many families.

