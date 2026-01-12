Crook steals thousands worth of Pokemon cards from Everett, WA store

The Brief A masked thief broke into MuGu Games in Everett early Thursday, using an axe to smash a high-end display case and steal approximately $40,000 worth of rare Pokémon cards. The suspect targeted roughly two dozen of the shop's most valuable items—including a card valued at $4,500—indicating the crime was highly focused and premeditated. Owner Michael Doran, who has faced multiple robberies at this location, stated he likely won't file an insurance claim due to rising premiums and expressed frustration over the perceived lack of criminal accountability in the area.



Surveillance cameras captured video of a thief smashing into a small business in Everett and making off with thousands of dollars’ worth of Pokémon cards.

MuGu Games store owner Michael Doran tells FOX 13 Seattle he got a rude wake-up call around 1 a.m. Thursday morning when he learned someone had broken into his business.

What they're saying:

"You feel very violated. I mean, you work very hard," he said.

Video shows the crook smashing through the window of MuGu Games and then heading straight toward a case that holds some of the most expensive cards in Doran’s shop.

The video shows the thief trying to smash through the case with their foot, but when that doesn’t work, they grab an axe and smash through without any issue.

"This one, we figured out, is going to be somewhere between thirty- to forty-thousand dollars," Doran said.

A fortune in Pokémon cards stolen

By the numbers:

He tells FOX 13 Seattle that one of the stolen cards can sell for $4,500. Doran says about two dozen high-end Pokémon cards were taken from the case, along with other products.

The total cost of the break-in will most likely come out of his own pocket, Doran tells FOX 13 Seattle. He says going through insurance might end up costing his business even more.

Unfortunately, he is no stranger to incidents like this.

Doran tells FOX 13 Seattle that the money will most likely come out of his own pocket.

"We’ve been broken into four times. We’ve been armed, robbed—countless snatch-and-grabs—just all sorts of stuff," he said.

Doran is hopeful that telling his story will help catch the crook, but he is not confident it will lead to justice.

"When you feel like they could break in here, show their ID to the video cameras, and nothing would ever happen to them. That’s what it feels like to be a business owner here in Everett. I’ve had multiple accounts where we’ve called the police, they know who the person is by name, but they won’t do anything because the prosecutor doesn't do anything," he said.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office for comment but has not heard back.

Everett Police tell FOX 13 Seattle they are investigating the case.

