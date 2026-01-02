Man killed in early-morning police shooting in Everett

The Brief A man was pronounced dead after a shooting involving multiple Washington state law enforcement agencies early Friday in Everett, police said. The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. in the 6100 block of Fleming Street, and no officers were injured. Fleming Street was closed north of Pecks Drive as the investigation continued, and authorities advised the public to avoid the area.



A man was pronounced dead early Friday after a shooting involving multiple Washington state law enforcement agencies in Everett, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 6100 block of Fleming Street, according to the Everett Police Department. No officers were injured, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Everett Police Department)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released his identity or additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Fleming Street was closed north of Pecks Drive as investigators worked at the scene. Police described the case as an active investigation and said more information would be released when available.

Officials advised the public to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

