Oak Harbor, WA cancels 2025 New Year's Eve fireworks show

Oak Harbor’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show has been canceled, according to a Dec. 29 post from the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

The decision to cancel the 2025 show came after a review of resources and funding. Which made putting on the event financially challenging.

What they're saying:

"After careful consideration, the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show for 2025," the statement said. "A primary factor in this decision is the rising cost of producing the event, coupled with a continued decline in funding. Rather than overextending resources, the Chamber will refocus its efforts on programs and initiatives that directly benefit local businesses and the broader Oak Harbor community."

Will Oak Harbor, WA have a 4th of July fireworks show?

Even though the New Year’s Eve fireworks show will not be happening this year, the Chamber is committed to providing a major 4th of July fireworks display to honor the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

What we know:

The Chamber says the decision reflects its commitment to maintaining its core values, supporting its mission to promote the business interests of greater Whidbey Island.

"We do not believe the New Year’s Eve fireworks drive tourism, helps our members, or strengthens the local economy," the Chamber wrote. "Instead, we will invest in initiatives that provide long-term value to our community. At this time, redirecting our resources toward those goals is the most responsible choice."

The Chamber concluded the press release by appreciating the community’s understanding and support of this decision, and it looks forward to collaborating with partners on future initiatives that better align with its mission to strengthen the economic landscape.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release from the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

