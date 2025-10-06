Police warn of ‘AI Homeless Man Prank’ at WA high school

The Brief Police in Oak Harbor, WA, are warning about a viral "AI Homeless Man Prank" after a fake post claimed a homeless person was on a high school campus. The prank uses AI-generated images and staged text messages to trick recipients, often parents, into believing a stranger is nearby. Authorities say no incidents have occurred and are urging families to talk with children about responsible technology use and spreading false information online.



The Oak Harbor Police Department issued a press release Monday addressing a concerning social media post that recently circulated among parents and community members.

Authorities said the post falsely claimed that a homeless individual was on the Oak Harbor High School campus.

What they're saying:

"This claim is not accurate," the OHPD wrote in the release. "There have been no incidents or safety concerns involving the homeless population at any Oak Harbor School District campus."

According to the OHPD, the false report is tied to a popular new social media trend known as the "AI Homeless Man Prank", in which people use artificial intelligence to digitally insert realistic-looking individuals into photos of familiar settings. The prank typically involves sharing those images, often with parents, to create a false narrative.

Dig deeper:

In a typical version of the prank, a person sends an AI-generated image to a friend or family member, claiming a homeless man has appeared at their home or school. The exchange often escalates through a series of messages – for example, saying the man was hungry so he was given food from the fridge, or that he was tired and allowed to rest inside – all designed to alarm the recipient. Videos of these staged text exchanges have gone viral online.

What we know:

"In this case, students generated and circulated an image implying the presence of a homeless individual on school grounds, which led to unnecessary concern within the community," the police wrote.

The department said it is working with the school district to investigate the incident and address the spread of the fake content.

What you can do:

Authorities also encouraged families to talk with their children about responsible technology use and the potential consequences of sharing false information online.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Oak Harbor Police Department.

