Seattle fans pull a 'double feature,' watching Seahawks, Mariners all day

Seattle sports fans packed local bars and restaurants Sunday to catch a rare doubleheader of the Mariners and Seahawks.

At Queen Anne Beerhall, many arrived by late morning to claim seats for the 1:00 p.m. Seahawks game and the 5:03 p.m. Mariners game.

"Very excited and happy to be here. We came here three years ago, when the Mariners had the wild card series, and they won, so I feel like we are taking that as a good sign," said Tori, a Seattle fan who was back in town from New York.

"We don’t get a lot of games and weekends like this in Seattle, where we have the Hawks and playoff baseball," said Carl, a local fan.

Because the teams were nearly playing back to back Sunday afternoon and evening on home turf, for those at Queen Anne Beerhall, it was like watching a double feature.

"This is a little bit of everything, it’s the best," said Stuart, a Seattle fan.

"Homework, work, I don’t care – 'Hawks and M'ers," said Daniel, a Seattle fan.

"I’ve been here since 10 am. So, I’m ready," said Michael. "I’ve been here all day."

Seahawks and Mariners fan Dan Larson says fans are getting the chance to be a part of history.

"This is the second time they’ve made the playoffs since high school. So, anytime you get a chance to go root for them in the playoffs – I’m stoked," said Larson, a fan.

"We drove up from Vancouver, Washington this morning. We are going to the Mariners game tonight."

"This weekend is what you call epic, E-P-I-C," said Chef Sizzle, a Mariners fan.

Chef Sizzle and his friend Jeff say, though they were wearing Atlanta colors Sunday, they're still cheering on Seattle.

"Where you from is where you are at," said Chef Sizzle. "Detroit who?"

"I'm from Atlanta. I'm a transplant, been out here for several years, but we still root for the Seahawks," said Jeff.

Sunday, even the sunshine made a power play.

"It’s fall at its best in Seattle," said Daniel.

"It’s not very often you get an October hit like this in Seattle," said Lauren.

"I think in Seattle, we are at our best when the sun’s out, the mountain is out," said Daniel.

Bars and restaurants also got a big win this weekend as well.

"All weekend, yeah," said Tori. "It’s a Seattle sports weekend for sure."

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Jennifer Dowling.

